Apple's 2022 Pride Watch Bands Are Here, With a New Watch Face

Alongside the two new Pride Edition bands, Apple also released a "Pride Threads" watch face for the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer.

Ahead of Pride Month in June, Apple just dropped two new watch bands -- the Pride Edition Sport Loop and the Nike Pride Edition Sport Loop -- along with a matching Pride Threads Watch Face that’s likely available on your wrist right now.

Apple has long been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and various organizations, and this is the seventh year of the tech giant releasing Pride Edition bands and watch faces. 2021’s Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop is staying the line at $99, and these two new bands continue the tradition and are available now for $49.99 each.

These new bands are built from a double-layer nylon-woven textile and feature an elegant array of colors — including rainbow, brown, black, blue, pink, and white. The standard Pride Edition Sport loops feature a white background color with an elegant “Pride” in cursive on the rear. It has a unique 3D effect on the text.

The Nike Pride Edition Sport Loop is a similar option without “Pride” on the back and a black color that allows the colors to pop on the wrist. These match well with the Pride Threads Watch Face, which is available on your Apple Watch Series 4 or newer for free.

Apple’s Pride Edition Sport Loop and the Nike Pride Edition Sport Loop work with any model Apple Watch and are available for order now. Additionally, the $99.99 Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop threads and loops rainbow colors for a unique band that matches with a previously released watch face.

In unison with the new 2022 bands launching, Nike is discounting the previous generation Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop -- with both the 40mm (for the smaller sized Apple Watch) and the 44mm (for the larger sized Apple Watch) being discounted to $36.97 from $49.99. This band is built from a similar double-layer nylon textile with rainbow colors threaded through a primarily white background. It’s fully adjustable and can be closed quickly with velcro. The breathable nature of the Sport Loop bands, like the 2022 versions, work well for fitness, working at the office, or hanging at home to keep your wrist comfortable.

BestBuy also has the Pride Edition Sport Band for the larger Apple Watch discounted to $39.99 from $49.

How to Set the Pride Threads Watch Face

As long as you have an Apple Watch Series 4 or newer and are running watchOS 8.6, you can access Apple’s latest watch face for free. You’ll open the Watch app on the connected iPhone and tap “Face Gallery” at the bottom. You’ll be taken to a new page showcasing all of the watch faces and see “Pride Threads” up top. You can tap it, make a few customizations -- like a white or black background -- and then send it to your Apple Watch.

Save on the Apple Watch SE and Series 3

If you’re new to Apple Watch or looking to get your first one, many deals are available. Currently, Amazon and BestBuy are offering the Apple Watch SE for $30 off. This mid-range smartwatch can track activity and heart rate, runs the latest watchOS smoothly, and supports all watch bands. You can score the 40mm GPS in Space Gray, Gold, or Silver for $249.99. You can also save $30 on the 42mm SE, along with versions supporting cellular connectivity.

Those looking for the entry-level Apple Watch Series 3 can get one for just $169 (starting) at Walmart. Though, those looking for the most feature-filled experience will want to opt for the SE or Series 7.

