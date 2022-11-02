The New Apple TV 4K Is Cheaper, Faster, and Perfect For Your Living Room

The brand-new third-generation Apple TV 4K will officially launch on Nov. 4, but I’ve spent five days using the $149.99 Wi-Fi + Ethernet model. And while the latest streaming box keeps the iconic black box design and the fantastic Siri remote, it essentially supercharges it.

It’s powered by a faster and more efficient processor built in-house by Apple (AAPL) , boosts the storage, and engineers the internal components. And at its heart it’s still a streaming box that connects with HDMI, provides access to a bevy of streaming services, and offers deep integration with the Apple ecosystem.

Best of all, it’s cheaper for a best-in-class streaming experience. So let’s unpack all that’s new and the good that’s staying the same.

A More Compact, Subtle Build

The latest generation Apple TV 4K doesn’t diverge that far from the previous generation. It’s still a black box, but it’s smaller and, quite surprisingly, much lighter than the model that came before it. It’s 20% smaller in its overall size, and that mostly comes with the height of the unit.

The new 2022 or rather third-generation TV 4K weighs in at 7.5 ounces and measures in at 3.66 inches wide and 1.2 inches tall. And there’s only a single small white indicator light on the front edge. You can easily store this in a home entertainment cabinet, under your TV, or even attach it to the rear of your TV.

In terms of other design changes, there’s no longer a fan here. Yep, the previous Apple TV 4K had a fan, though as someone who has used it day in and day out for many many months, I've never once heard it kick in. That’s gone here, though, and it’s a testament to the efficiency of the new A15 Bionic chip inside.

Up top, you’ll notice this Apple TV 4K only has an Apple logo — it’s pretty subtle — but it drops the “TV” branding from the device itself. In the box it also comes with a Siri remote — updated with a USB-C port — and a power cable. You will not get a charging cable for the USB-C remote, though.

The $149.99 model that I’ve been testing features a trio of ports as well: ethernet, HDMI, and a standard power plug. It also gets 128GB of storage which equates to plenty of room. It also has a Thread border router built in to help connect smart home devices, but that won’t be necessary for everyone. Meaning that the $129.99 64GB Wi-Fi model, shouldn’t be just tossed aside.

Terrific Remote That's Easier to Charge

Many marveled at the redesigned Siri remote when it originally dropped alongside the second-generation Apple TV 4K. It opted for a higher-end silver aluminum build that was a bit longer and more ergonomic to hold in the hand.

The biggest change? Well it ditched a touchpad surface that you would swipe on to control and navigate for a click wheel that is reminiscent of the iPod. It’s full touch enabled though so you can still swipe between apps or options on screen, or click top, down, left, or right. You can also click in the center circle to select something, be it enter or to type something in.

The options are really endless and it’s really easy to get the hang of. Notably, it feels less mechanical at times, or rather cheap, than other remote controls that are packaged alongside streaming services. It’s not an afterthought here, but rather purposeful.

The click wheel up top is joined by five other buttons below: back, play or pause, mute, TV (aka a customizable one), and a volume rocker. The latter is really two buttons for adjusting the volume. On the right hand side you’ll still find a dedicated button for Siri and above the click wheel is a power button.

Here’s the kicker — a long press on it will let you turn off your entire home entertainment setup, TV and as well as the Apple TV 4K. And it really allows this remote to be the one to rule it all. The only change here is the USB-C port on the bottom, which might make it easier to charge the remote.

You won’t need to charge the Siri remote often though. With the Lightning variant from the previous-generation, I’ve gone two to three months without needing to plug the remote in, and Apple included the same size battery inside the remote.

While I still think it’s the best remote out there, the one thing still on my wishlist is Find My integration built-in. Because while it’s thicker and heftier than the previous Siri remote, it can still get lost in the couch cushions.

Now for those moments where you want to do everything from your iPhone, you can easily use it as a remote. In fact, the Apple TV remote is baked into “control center” on your iPhone, allowing you to control the experience and use the iPhone’s keyboard to search for something.

Lightning Fast Streaming

Apple really supercharged the experience here … but let’s be clear, the previous model was really no slouch. You could easily turn the box and your TV one, fire up the TV app, and launch right into "Ted Lasso."

But the inclusion of the A15 Bionic processor inside--along with 4GB of RAM--really speeds things up. Swiping through a home screen feels more instant and opening any app occurs in a flash.

Heck, the setup of the Apple TV 4K third-generation versus the second-generation cut the time and syncing off apps in half. I was ready to go with about 25 apps all downloaded and my iCloud synced in about two minutes flat.

And this extends to non-streaming applications as well. Take NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition running via Apple Arcade. Generation over generation, the experience feels more seamless and more instant with less latency. Additionally, it was a bit quicker to connect to a PlayStation Dual Sense or Xbox controller. Apple is also routinely expanding the capability of what you can connect here.

Regardless of the $129.99 or $149.99 purchase, the performance part of the equation will be the same. This will be a fast streaming box, that you should have no worry about losing support or running out of power in the next several years. I still have an Apple TV HD that is rocking.

You also get support for up to 4K resolution--so whether you have a 4K TV or not, this streaming box will present content in the highest resolution possible. Not to mention, those with an HD TV will be future-proofed if you ever make the jump to 4K. Apple also includes support for all the major standards including HDR, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. You also get high-frame-rate HDR support which can be especially useful for taking in sports.

The other plus of going for the $149.99 model is Thread connectivity built-in. And this is one of the main connectivity forms for the upcoming smart home standard Matter. It will help you get these devices online and makes the Apple TV 4K more of a full smart home package, but not everyone will need it. You see the HomePod Mini features this and so does all models of the second-generation Apple TV 4K.

tvOS Packs All The Streaming Services And All of Apple’s Services

One key advantage to the Apple TV 4K, say to a Roku, a Fire TV, or a built-in interface is access to services. Since the App Store on the Apple TV 4K is similar to that on your iPhone, you generally won’t have any issue getting access to streaming services. When HBO Max and Peacock didn’t launch on all the major platforms on day one, they did offer an Apple TV app on launch day.

And that can be a big reason, especially as the streaming wars continue to heat up. And as you might suspect from an Apple made streaming box, you get direct access to Apple TV+ here. Which means you can stream "Ted Lasso," "The Morning Show," and "Severance" to your heart's content. Just remember you’ll need an account sign-in for this, as well all the streaming services you’d want to use.

The experience is equally fast for "Ted Lasso" as it is for "The Dropout" on Hulu or a show on Netflix. It’s just wicked fast access to really any app.

Alongside Apple TV+, you’ll also find an app for Apple Music, Photos, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+. The Apple TV 4K is the box where all of these shine and work in harmony. You can pull up a game for family game night or show off the lyrics in realtime on the big screen during a dance part. I mean, we all want to belt out “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift, right?

Siri is also in full force here and thanks to tvOS 16.1, she’s in a smart position. Much like on the Mac and an iPhone, when you ask Siri the listening bubble appears in the bottom left corner of the screen. It no longer obscures the content and the assistant is a lot faster at answering queries or controlling something. There are also TV specific commands like asking her to repeat something or for details on an actor. And when you ask for content, Siri uses some universal searching smarts to find it for you in a jiffy.

Is the New Apple TV 4K Worth it?

Between the price cut, a smaller build, and a swift processor, Apple got a lot right here. And the Apple TV 4K is a more competitive option in a super crowded market. Chances are if you’ve been wanting to jump for one or have an original Apple TV HD or 4K laying around, now is the time to upgrade.

And there are really two clear paths — most folks will be fine with the 64GB $129.99 model that only features Wi-Fi. You get all the core aspects of the experience and it can still act as a home hub.

Those who need more storage, want to hardwire the connection, or need a Thread border router capability, can jump to the $149.99 model. But remember, if you have a 2021 Apple TV 4K or a HomePod Mini, you’re already covered in the Thread department.

Either way, though, you’re getting a ton of value. And whether you have an iPhone, love Fitness+, or just want easy access to Apple’s services, the Apple TV 4K can quickly form from a want into a need.

