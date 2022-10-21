While Apple (AAPL) did unveil the third-generation Apple TV 4K on Oct. 18 and it did bring the price down to just $129, Amazon is offering an even better deal.

The previous-generation Apple TV 4K is down to just $99.99 and that is the lowest price we've ever seen. It still comes with the latest Siri remote, can show content up to 4K, and gives you instant access to almost every streaming service. Just remember you'll need the logins.

This generation of the Apple TV 4K came out in 2021 and in many ways is still very up to snuff. It can stream and deliver content at up to a full 4K HDR (high-dynamic range) picture with support for Dolby Vision. It's designed to ensure that content looks great on whatever TV it is plugged into via the HDMI port.

And unlike the new $129.99 Apple TV 4K, this 32GB model includes an ethernet port. This way you can hardwire your internet connection or opt for wireless through 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6. To get an ethernet port, as well as Thread connectivity, you need to get the $149.99 third-generation.

The other good news is that this Apple TV is running the latest version of tvOS, and will get the next version as well. That means instant access to all of Apple's services like Music, TV+, Fitness+, Arcade, and Photos. Siri is also around to help answer questions, control playback, and even control other devices.

Via the App Store -- accessible on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac -- you can download streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, HBO Max, Paramount+, and countless others. It all runs pretty fast thanks to the Apple-made A12 Bionic chip inside.

Wondering what is missing here? Well, the new third-generation Apple TV 4K speeds things up with the A15 Bionic processor, support for HDR 10+, and features a Siri Remote with a USB-C port.

Still though, for the price here you're getting the equivalent smarts of the new $149.99 model with slightly less storage for $50 less. You can score the 2021 Apple TV 4K for $99.99 at Amazon here.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.