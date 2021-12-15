Apple Products Still On Sale For Your Last-Minute Gifting Needs

Shipping deadlines are fast approaching, and according to USPS the recommended send-by dates if you expect a delivery before December 25 are December 15 for ground service, December 17 for first-class, and December 18 for priority mail service.

We’ve pulled together a few last-minute gift ideas from Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report which will still arrive on your doorstep before Christmas if you purchase this week. We highly recommend the Apple AirPods Pro that have been a major bestseller this holiday season. Analysts estimate AirPods has become a significant business for Apple, with over 100 million sales in 2020.

Maybe you’re willing to spend a little extra on that tech-savvy loved one? Take a look at some of Apple’s iPads and monitors which are still seeing some sweet discounts.

Earbuds Still On Sale: December 2021

Apple AirPods Pro ($179, originally $249)

The Apple AirPods Pro were released in 2019, and are still one of the highest-selling earbuds thanks to some great discounts, currently $70 off their original price. Featuring noise cancellation, water resistance, transparency mode, and force sensor for answering or ending calls, these earbuds have been a major market hit. What was once considered a pricey accessory has now become the must-have add-on for any iPhone lover.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) ($89.99, originally $159)

If you’re not looking to break the bank and don’t mind an older model, check out the 2nd generation AirPods, now 43% off at $89.99. These earbuds are much more reasonably priced if you’re looking for a distant relative or a teen may be prone to losing things.

Beats Studio Buds ($119.95, originally $149.95)

Still available to arrive in time for Christmas, the Beats Studio Buds are currently also 20% off at $119.95. Available in black, red, and white, the Beats feature active noise canceling and transparency mode and up to eight hours of listening time. High-quality call performance and voice assistant interactions are managed through built-in microphones. They can be paired with any iPhone running the latest iOS, or an Android 6.0 or later with access to Google Play Services.

Apple Watch Series Still On Sale: December 2021

Apple Watch Series 7 ($349, originally $399)

A fitness tracker, GPS, pedometer, weather and sleep monitor, heart monitor and oxygen sensor, phone, and voice assistant – truly a jack of all trades when it comes to a smartwatch series. The Apple Watch Series 7 includes the always-on retina display, crack-resistant front and claims to have nearly 20% more screen area than the Apple Watch SE. If you’re looking to focus on a healthy lifestyle, especially in time for those New Years' resolutions, look no further than this deal.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular ($449, originally $499)

The main difference from the Apple Watch Series 7 is that it also includes a cellular option and will send messages and make calls even without the iPhone near the watch.

Apple Watch SE ($229, originally $279)

An earlier version than the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch SE still includes some of the great functionality you expect in a smartwatch, including heart rate tracking, retina display, speaker, and fitness tracker.

iPads Still On Sale: December 2021

2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128 GB) ($749, originally $799)

The 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro currently $50 off at $749, which does not include the cellular connection. It does include a 12MP wide camera, all-day battery life, and supports the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. The only downside is that this particular model may not arrive by Christmas if you’re intending to offer this as a gift.

Apple iMac Still On Sale: December 2021

Apple iMac 21.5-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage ($1,034.95, originally 1,099)

This Apple iMac includes a 21.5-inch display, seventh-generation dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, and a Magic Keyboard and mouse. Be aware that though the description on Amazon claims it’s a 2020 version, it’s actually a 2017 model. Apple has stated there is no 2020 model for this particular iMac.

Apple Accessories Still On Sale: December 2021

Apple Pencil ($79.99, originally $99.99)

The Apple Pencil is currently on sale for $79.99, 19% off it’s original price. It’s compatible with the iPad (6th-8th generations), the iPad mini (5th generation), and iPad Pro (1st-2nd generations).

Apple MagSafe Charger ($31.99, originally $39)

The Apple MagSafe Charger is a snap on magnetic charger that can be attached to your AirPods or iPhone. Double check that the charger is compatible with your phone generation.