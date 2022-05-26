This Memorial Day you can find nearly every Apple product -- Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, and AirPods included -- is discounted.

While Apple only hosts an official sale once a year, a number of retailers like Amazon and Walmart are rolling out Memorial Day sales on the technology giant's products.

So whether you’re looking for an iPad, want to look fly with a pair of AirPods Max or are shopping for a way to track your activity, there’s a discount out there for you.

Yes, the Apple Watch Series 3 is the oldest model in the line, but it’s also the most affordable -- especially with a sale price of just $199.99. It still delivers on core features like a Retina display, support for all Apple Watch bands, most of the main features of watchOS 8 and full activity tracking. If you’re looking for the most affordable Apple Watch, the Series 3 is worth a look.

38mm Apple Watch Series 3 in Silver ($169, originally $199; walmart.com)

($169, originally $199; walmart.com) 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 in Silver ($199.99, originally $229.99; amazon.com or walmart.com)

Apple Watch SE

Those looking for a swifter experience from a newer processor, more activity tracking features, and better battery life should consider the Apple Watch SE. It comes in more colors -- Space Gray, Silver or Gold -- and features larger screens in the same build at 40mm or 42mm.

40mm Apple Watch SE in Space Gray, Silver or Gold, GPS ($249, originally $279; amazon.com or walmart.com)

($249, originally $279; amazon.com or walmart.com) 44mm Apple Watch SE in Space Gray, Silver or Gold, GPS ($279, originally $309; amazon.com or walmart.com)

Apple Watch Series 7

The latest Apple Watch Series 7 stretches the screen all the way to the edges, opts for more durable materials, and -- finally -- supports fast charging. Meaning you can charge the Series 7 from 0% to 100% in under an hour. That’s quick.

41mm Apple Watch Series 8 GPS in Red, Midnight, Starlight, Green or Blue ($383.97, originally $399.99; amazon.com or walmart.com)

($383.97, originally $399.99; amazon.com or walmart.com) 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 GPS in Red, Midnight, Starlight, Green or Blue ($399, originally $429; amazon.com or walmart.com)

I’ve long been a big fan of the entry-level iPad and now in its 9th Generation with the Apple-made A13 Bionic inside, it’s an even better deal. This iPad will work for just about any task like web browsing, word processing, video editing in iMovie, and even gaming.

9th Gen iPad, 64GB Wi-Fi ($309, originally $329; amazon.com or walmart.com)

iPad Mini

Those looking for a smaller screen, 5G connectivity, and support for the latest Apple pencil should consider the iPad Mini. It not only comes in fun, fabulous colors, but it has a sharp, vibrant screen and is ultra-portable. It’s particularly great for traveling, content consumption, e-reading, and for note-taking. It’s also nearly $100 off on Amazon for entry-level configuration.

iPad Mini, Wi-Fi 64GB ($409, originally $499; amazon.com or walmart.com)

($409, originally $499; amazon.com or walmart.com) iPad Mini, Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB ($599, originally $649; amazon.com)

($599, originally $649; amazon.com) iPad Mini, Wi-Fi 256GB ($549, originally $649; amazon.com or walmart.com)

iPad Air

Whether you’re looking for a laptop replacement or just a super-powerful iPad, the 5th Generation Air deserves a look. Like the more expensive 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the iPad Air is powered by the M1 chip. It lets you breeze through really any task. You’re just missing out on stereo sound, more RAM, and a sharper screen with a higher refresh rate. For most folks, this is the “Pro” model to get. And it comes in colors, something that the iPad Pro doesn’t offer.

iPad Air, Wi-Fi 64GB ($554.87, originally $599; amazon.com)

iPad Pro

And if you’re after an iPad Pro -- either for a physically larger screen, one with a faster refresh rate, or for the advanced camera features -- there are also some savings on the Apple’s flagship tablets.

11-inch iPad Pro, Wi-Fi 128GB ($749, originally $799; amazon.com)

($749, originally $799; amazon.com) 11-inch iPad Pro, Wi-Fi 256GB ($799, originally $899; amazon.com)

($799, originally $899; amazon.com) 11-inch iPad Pro, Wi-Fi 1TB ($1,388.55, originally $1,499; amazon.com)

($1,388.55, originally $1,499; amazon.com) 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Wi-Fi 128GB ($999, originally $1,099; amazon.com)

($999, originally $1,099; amazon.com) 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Wi-Fi 1256GB ($1,099, originally $1,199; amazon.com)

($1,099, originally $1,199; amazon.com) 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Wi-Fi 512GB ($1,299, originally $1,399; amazon.com)

Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Air is $100 off

The switch from Intel chips to Apple-made ones brought a lot of great things to the Mac. Namely a much more efficient architecture which leads to a new level of speed and very long battery life. And that makes the MacBook Air a tremendous value, since it’s a laptop fit for basic productivity tasks, light gaming and even intense video edits. At just shy of $999 during this sale, it’s an excellent time to get one.

MacBook Air in Space Gray or Gold with the M1 Chip, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD ($899.99, originally $999; amazon.com)

Score a New Pair of AirPods this Memorial Day

Listen, we get it … AirPods Max are expensive. But for the price you get a super premium design that’s cozy on your noggin, clear and crisp sound with support for Spatial Audio, strong Noise Canceling and a best in class transparency mode. And they’re discounted this Memorial Day.

AirPods Max ($479, originally $549; amazon.com)

AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro deliver all the expected features like ANC, transparency, fast pairing and support for spatial audio in a comfortable design.

AirPods Pro ($197, originally $249; amazon.com)

AirPods 3rd Gen

If you prefer an earbud that doesn’t fully seal off your ear, third-generation AirPods should be first on your list. They sport a refreshed, contoured design with fast pairing and long battery life.

AirPods third-generation ($149.99, originally $179; amazon.com or target.com)

AirPods 2nd Gen

If you’re after the iconic original AirPods look, the second-generation with fast pairing and support for “Hey Siri” are down to just $118.98 this Memorial Day on Amazon.

