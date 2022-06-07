Skip to main content

The new MacBook Air is Redesigned and Boasts the M2 Chip

It comes in Starlight, Silver, Midnight, and Space Gray.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Apple MacBook Air 2022 M1 — Jacob Krol

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There’s finally a new MacBook Air and it’s a looker. Announced at Apple’s annual WWDC 2022 keynote event, the new MacBook Air is powered by the just-announced Apple’s M2 chip. It sports a new look that comes in four colors -- Starlight, Silver, Midnight, and Space Gray --, weighs in at just 2.7-pounds and is under a half-an-inch thick. So yes, still light as air.

The design looks really stunning in person. It's a more modern look with boxy corners, but still classically a MacBook Air thank to how light it is. And while it does feel sturdier all around, you can still lift it with just a hand.

And MagSafe users rejoice -- the magnetic MagSafe charger is back alongside two USB-C ports and headphone jack. The MacBook Air will even support fast charging with a 67-watt charger -- this will give you 50% power in just 30 minutes. And it will last for up to 18 hours.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Apple-WWDC22-MacBook-Air-hero-220606

The screen basically eliminates the bezel and lets Apple pack a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display into the same size as the previous generation. It’s 25% brighter with up to 500-nits and supports over 1 billion colors. Photos and a 4K video project in a quick demo that I viewed were both vibrant and crisp. It also features a cutout notch at the top for a 1080pHD web camera. Apple says this feature is two times the resolution and is twice as good in lowlight. 

And powering all of this is Apple’s M2 chip. This uses a 5-nanometer technology with 20 billion transistors, which is a big leap over the M1. It’s still an 8-core CPU, with 4-high performance and 4-efficiency cores. It’s 18% better performance over the M1 with the M2 -- which is kind of nuts. It’s also paired with up to a 10-core GPU for a big boost in graphics performance without needing vastly more energy. It also sports a secure enclave (which enables Touch ID) and a Neural Engine for fast AI tasks.

The MacBook Air with M2 is up for order now at $1,199 and will begin shipping next month. And the MacBook Air with M1 stays in the lineup for just $999.

The MacBook Air is still fully fan-less as well and it’s a real looker — we can’t wait to go hands-on for an extended time. But for those who need more power, can opt for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 and a fan, along with up to 24GB of RAM. This upgraded MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 and will ship next month. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Tags
terms:
Apple
Amazon Apple Lead
OPTIONS
AAPLAMZN

Amazon Stock Split Steals the Show From Apple. Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

By Market Rebellion and Justin Nugent
Wendy's Lead KL
INVESTING
WEN

Wendy's Adds Two New Menu Items for Summer

By Veronika Bondarenko
Las Vegas Strip Lead
INVESTING
TSLALYFTHYMLF

Tesla Has a Rival for Disrupting Las Vegas Strip Travel

By Kirk O’Neil
Oil Prices Jump on Gasoline Draw
PERSONAL FINANCE
TSLA

High Gas Prices: $5 a Gallon Is Coming (Here's What May Help)

By Tom Bemis
The Carnival Mardi Gras
INVESTING
CCLRCLNCLH

Carnival Close to Fixing Big Cruise Passenger Pain Point

By Daniel Kline
Stock Exchange Markets Stocks Trader Lead
INVESTING
^INTSLATWTR

Women Hold Only 1% Of All Corporate Shares in S&P 500

By Veronika Bondarenko
NYSE Stock Trader Lead KL
MARKETS
^DJI^SPXAAPL

Stock Market Today - 6/6: Dow Ends Slightly Higher as Treasury Yields Top 3%; Amazon Gains After 20-for-1 Split

By Martin Baccardax
Tax Efficiency: ETF vs Mutual Fund
Sponsored Story

Tax Efficiency: ETF vs Mutual Fund

By TurboTax