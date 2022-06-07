Jacob Krol/TheStreet

There’s finally a new MacBook Air and it’s a looker. Announced at Apple’s annual WWDC 2022 keynote event, the new MacBook Air is powered by the just-announced Apple’s M2 chip. It sports a new look that comes in four colors -- Starlight, Silver, Midnight, and Space Gray --, weighs in at just 2.7-pounds and is under a half-an-inch thick. So yes, still light as air.

The design looks really stunning in person. It's a more modern look with boxy corners, but still classically a MacBook Air thank to how light it is. And while it does feel sturdier all around, you can still lift it with just a hand.

And MagSafe users rejoice -- the magnetic MagSafe charger is back alongside two USB-C ports and headphone jack. The MacBook Air will even support fast charging with a 67-watt charger -- this will give you 50% power in just 30 minutes. And it will last for up to 18 hours.

The screen basically eliminates the bezel and lets Apple pack a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display into the same size as the previous generation. It’s 25% brighter with up to 500-nits and supports over 1 billion colors. Photos and a 4K video project in a quick demo that I viewed were both vibrant and crisp. It also features a cutout notch at the top for a 1080pHD web camera. Apple says this feature is two times the resolution and is twice as good in lowlight.

And powering all of this is Apple’s M2 chip. This uses a 5-nanometer technology with 20 billion transistors, which is a big leap over the M1. It’s still an 8-core CPU, with 4-high performance and 4-efficiency cores. It’s 18% better performance over the M1 with the M2 -- which is kind of nuts. It’s also paired with up to a 10-core GPU for a big boost in graphics performance without needing vastly more energy. It also sports a secure enclave (which enables Touch ID) and a Neural Engine for fast AI tasks.

The MacBook Air with M2 is up for order now at $1,199 and will begin shipping next month. And the MacBook Air with M1 stays in the lineup for just $999.

The MacBook Air is still fully fan-less as well and it’s a real looker — we can’t wait to go hands-on for an extended time. But for those who need more power, can opt for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 and a fan, along with up to 24GB of RAM. This upgraded MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 and will ship next month.

