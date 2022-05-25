You can get the entry-level M1-powered MacBook Air for just shy of $900 on Amazon.

If you’ve been waiting for a sale on Apple’s MacBook Air, today is your lucky day. Amazon is taking $99.99 off the entry-level model.

You can get the M1-powered MacBook Air in Silver or Gold with 256GB of solid-state storage and 8GBs of RAM for just $899.99. This is a significant saving on a laptop that works for nearly any task. And if you need more storage, the MacBook Air with a 512GB solid-state drive is $1,179 from $1,249 in Gold.

What Makes the MacBook Air Such a Good Deal?

This computer is a beast. It’s powered by the Apple-made M1 processor with eight CPU cores, six GPU cores, and a 12-core Neural Engine. All of this works together to let you breeze through everyday tasks across productivity and personal. Things like writing, slide decks, photo edits, and even video editing will fly here.

The MacBook Air also doesn’t have a cooling fan and doesn’t need one since the chip is more efficient and runs cooler. Gone are the days of being on a Zoom call with a leaf blower and a toasty laptop.

You’d be hard pressed to get a pinwheel on this laptop, and for most folks, it will get the job done in the near term and the long term. And you can expect long battery life -- like a full day of use and multiple days of standby.

In our testing, it also can beat some more expensive Intel-powered laptops and can go toe-to-toe on more essential tasks against the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro or M1 Max inside.

If you want an Apple laptop, we’d suggest the MacBook Air, and at $100 off, you’re scoring it at an excellent price and it’s in stock for swift shipping.

