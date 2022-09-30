Apple’s M2 and M1 MacBook Airs Are at the Lowest Prices We've Seen

Apple’s all new, entirely redesigned, and super fast M2 MacBook Air is seeing a rare discount on Amazon (AMZN) . And in fact it’s an all time low for the entry-level model and one with a larger amount of storage.

And we’re big fans of the MacBook Air with the M2 Chip thanks to a more modern design with a bigger screen and plenty of performance. So whether you need a basic machine for everyday tasks or need one for intense creative projects, this laptop can handle either without slowing down.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The big change with the M2 MacBook Air is the redesign and we called it modern in our review.

It comes in four fresh shades -- Starlight, Midnight, Space Gray, or Silver -- and is incredibly portable. The latest air weighs at 2.7-pounds and just 0.44-inches thick, meaning you could just easily carry it around or toss it into a bag.

It also moves the MacBook Air into the same design family as the latest Apple (AAPL) laptops, mainly looking like the smaller sibling to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks Pro. It offers a full keyboard with full-size function keys and a large trackpad. Additionally, the M2 MacBook Air features a MagSafe port for charging, a headphone jack, and two USB-C ports.

And with you flip open the lid you’ll see the 13.6-inch Retina Display with a notch at the top that contains a much improved 1080pHD FaceTime Camera. That in combination with the new M2 chip makes for crystal clear images and better low-light performance. Also baked into the case are improved speakers that deliver a wider soundstage.

All of this comes together with Apple’s new M2 chip. And like the M1 it provides plenty of performance for really any task -- be it a baker's dozen of tabs in Chrome or Safari or exporting a 4K film in Final Cut Pro. You’ll have no issues here and the battery lasts for multiple days on standby. Best of all, it’s fully fanless so you won’t hear a leaf blower when you’re typing away.

Now if you’re cool with the classic wedged design, then you shouldn’t sleep on the M1 MacBook Air. It offers plenty of performance, lasts for days, and is still just as portable. Amazon is also discounting the M1 MacBook Air to just $899 which is a return to an all-time-low.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.