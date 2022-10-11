Yes, Apple dropped an all-new MacBook Air this summer but we're putting that to the side for now. As part of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, the excellent M1 MacBook Air just dropped to $799.

It's a laptop with plenty of performance for movie editing as well as a boatload of tabs open in Chrome or Safari. Let's break down what makes this a fantastic holiday deal.

The average discount that we've seen on the M1 MacBook Air is $100 off, but Amazon's (AMZN) doubled the savings to $200 for the Prime Early Access event, now through Oct. 12.

You can pick from Space Gray, silver or gold colors. The M1 Air features a wedged design and is portable enough to be brought anywhere.

Unlike MacBook Air's with an Intel chip inside, this one doesn't have a fan. The M1 Chip can handle intense and more everyday tasks alike, and it stretches the battery life to up to 18 hours. In our testing, it can last for close to a week on standby as well.

The discounted to $799 entry-level model comes paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid-state storage, which should be plenty for most folks. You also get a 13-inch Retina display with a built-in 720p FaceTime camera. This MacBook Air features two USB-C ports, a comfortable keyboard, and a larger than expected trackpad.

At just $799, this is the perfect upgrade to an older Intel laptop, an ideal holiday gift for someone, and even just a nice way to treat yourself. Best of all though, you're scoring it for a terrific price.

And if you're after the all-new look of the M2 MacBook Air, it's $150 off at $1,049.

