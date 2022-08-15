The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Amazon is taking $100 off the entry-level MacBook Air in Starlight, bringing it to the lowest price we've seen at $1,099. And it's one of the best laptops we've ever tested.

MacBook Air with M2 Chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of Storage in Starlight ($1,099, originally $1,199; amazon.com)

What Makes The M2 MacBook Air Such a Good Deal?

So what makes the M2 MacBook Air so great? The M2 Chip inside is plenty powerful for really any task. Be it a bevy of windows in Chrome with Calendar, Mail, Photos, and FaceTime open or a 4K movie edit in Final Cut Pro.

This entire laptop is more than capable, and you'll view it all on an expansive 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display that gets quite bright and stretches to the edges. Streaming a movie, FaceTiming with a friend (and using the upgraded 1080pHD webcam), or editing photos is excellent here.

While the wedged design that Steve Jobs famously unveiled out of a manila envelope isn't here, the more modern, boxy design is still under an inch thick and weighs in at 2.7-pounds. It's still incredibly portable, and you can easily hold it with just one hand. We're preferential to the new Starlight color, which is a mix of gold and silver.

The M2 MacBook Air also boasts more ports, including a MagSafe slot, two USB-C ports, and a headphone jack. Those looking for an HDMI port or an SD card slot must look at a 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro.

$100 off the M2 MacBook Air is a great deal and represents the lowest price we've seen yet. You can see our full review of the M2 MacBook Air here, but if you're looking for a laptop that looks modern and can handle nearly any task, it's well worth a look.

