Save $100 on Apple's Redesigned MacBook Air With the M2 Chip

Whether you're off to college or simply looking to upgrade your computer, this deal on Apple's new MacBook Air is well worth a look.
Jacob Krol/TheStreet

Amazon is taking $100 off the entry-level MacBook Air in Starlight, bringing it to the lowest price we've seen at $1,099. And it's one of the best laptops we've ever tested. 

  • MacBook Air with M2 Chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of Storage in Starlight ($1,099, originally $1,199; amazon.com)

What Makes The M2 MacBook Air Such a Good Deal?

4-apple macbook air m2 review

So what makes the M2 MacBook Air so great? The M2 Chip inside is plenty powerful for really any task. Be it a bevy of windows in Chrome with Calendar, Mail, Photos, and FaceTime open or a 4K movie edit in Final Cut Pro. 

This entire laptop is more than capable, and you'll view it all on an expansive 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display that gets quite bright and stretches to the edges. Streaming a movie, FaceTiming with a friend (and using the upgraded 1080pHD webcam), or editing photos is excellent here. 

While the wedged design that Steve Jobs famously unveiled out of a manila envelope isn't here, the more modern, boxy design is still under an inch thick and weighs in at 2.7-pounds. It's still incredibly portable, and you can easily hold it with just one hand. We're preferential to the new Starlight color, which is a mix of gold and silver.

The M2 MacBook Air also boasts more ports, including a MagSafe slot, two USB-C ports, and a headphone jack. Those looking for an HDMI port or an SD card slot must look at a 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro

$100 off the M2 MacBook Air is a great deal and represents the lowest price we've seen yet. You can see our full review of the M2 MacBook Air here, but if you're looking for a laptop that looks modern and can handle nearly any task, it's well worth a look. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

