This free update for iMovie on iOS and iPadOS makes it simpler to create movies on an iPhone or iPad.

Jacob Krol/TheStreet

Apple’s latest iMovie for iPhone and iPad update isn’t a redesign or the addition of pro features. Instead, it goes back to its iLife roots to make creating a film easier.

iMovie 3.0 is available now for free on the App Store. Magic Movie and storyboards are the two new features and focus on making a movie out of photos and videos already on your device.

We spent some time playing with both modes to unpack what the experience is like.

New Modes For Simple Movie Making

Let's start first with Magic Movie as we have a feeling it'll be the most useful. If you're anything like us, you probably have a bevy of photos and videos on your phone. And with this mode, you navigate into the "Photos" app, select footage you'd like to use, pick a theme in iMovie, and it automatically creates a film -- backing soundtrack, titles, visual effects and transitions included.

We tried it out with an iPhone 13 Pro Max and an iPad Mini and found it a swift experience. Generally, after selecting a few clips, you'll see a completed project in just a few seconds. You're presented with a playback window and a timeline below it -- this way, you can see how iMovie sliced and diced the project. You can even change the style of the film from 20 different themes and adjust individual clips.

It's pretty simple and is reminiscent of "Memories," which rolled out in the Photos app across Apple devices last year. These are AI-generated moments from photos and videos in your library, but you can't customize them. This mode in iMovie gives you that control and makes creating movies simpler.

Jacob Krol/TheStreet

The new "storyboards" project gives you templates to work within for those who want to be a little more hands-on. Some templates will be familiar if you've made a trailer in the app, but these set up the user for more of a full-length video. Once you decide on your type of video, it will present you with a timeline void of content but filled with what kinds of shots to input. This takes the guesswork out of movie-making but doesn't complete the entire project for you.

Let's Recap

Essentially, if "Magic Movie" was the do-it-all, storyboards are like training wheels, and for those who are more advanced, you can start with a blank project. Much of iMovie 3.0 is about making it easier for people to jump in and get creative with a fun, free app. It's not the ported version of Final Cut Pro for iPad that many have been waiting for, but for content creators of all sizes or those who want to make it big on TikTok, these two modes can help you get your feet wet.

The other big advantage here is that you don't necessarily need to run out and buy a DSLR or purpose-built camera, but you can use an iPhone or an iPad to shoot the content. We're big fans of the triple-lens set up on the 13 Pro and the dual-lens setup on the 13. Both make it easy to point and hit record, since much of the balancing and focusing is handled through algorithms.

We could see a creator filming with an iPhone, uploading that content to Photos and pulling it up an iPad to complete the edit. It's a pretty easy route for content creation. And if you're after a tripod or maybe a new lens to use while shooting content, we've rounded up a few accessories.

