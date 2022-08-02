Act Fast! Apple's HomePod Mini is Seeing a Rare Discount

Apple’s HomePod Mini is one of the best smart speakers with vibrant sound, tech to power a smart home, and deep integration with other Apple devices. It regularly runs $99.99, but now you can score a rare discount on Apple’s smart speaker.

B&H Photo Video is offering the HomePod Mini in Blue for just $89.99, a full $10 off the MSRP. It’s one of the newer colors that Apple dropped last fall. You can also score a discount on the Orange or Yellow models — both are $5 off at $95.

$10 off may not seem like a lot, but it is a rare discount on Apple’s smart speaker. So what can a HomePod Mini do? Well, after a quick setup with an iPhone — yes, similar to how you set up AirPods — you’ll be able to ask Siri via the speaker to play music, control a smart home gadget like a smart plug and lightbulb, or ask a question.

The HomePod Mini also supports AirPlay 2, which means you can cast audio to it from a different Apple device like an iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, or Apple TV. You can also pair two HomePod Mini’s in stereo and connect it to an Apple TV as an easy way to wirelessly improve the sound of your TV, and in our testing, there isn’t much latency.

And when you’re near the HomePod Mini with your iPhone or Apple Watch, you can ask Siri to handle personal requests like starting a phone call or sending a message. It can also provide details of your calendar, or even use it as an intercom system.

Inside the HomePod Mini, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, is connectivity for Thread. It's part of the new smart home standard Matter, which aims to be one standard that a bunch of brands can use. Theoretically, you could have a Ring Doorbell or a Nest Thermostat be controlled through Apple's Home app. Essentially, the HomePod Mini also doubles as a smart home hub.

Whether you’ve been waiting for the HomePod Mini to go on sale to get your first or want to add another to your home, now is the time. Plus, you’re also getting a discount on some fun colors.

