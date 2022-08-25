Skip to main content
Apple’s Entry-Level iPad Returns to $299 on Amazon

Apple’s Entry-Level iPad Returns to $299 on Amazon

Our pick for the Best iPad is seeing a $30 discount on Amazon.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jacob Krol/TheStreet

Our pick for the Best iPad is seeing a $30 discount on Amazon.

Whether you want a device for content consumption, playing games, browning the web, or even doing work, Apple’s  (AAPL)  iPad fits the bill. And the entry-level model gives you a lot to work with, thanks to a sharp 10.2-inch display, a portable build, and the zippy A13 Bionic processor.

And it’s returned to $299 on Amazon  (AMZN)  in Silver or Space Gray for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, which is about $30 off and makes it less than $300. Not to mention, this iPad is our pick for the Best iPad and tablet overall.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

9th Gen iPad ($299, originally $329; amazon.com)

ninth gen ipad

While this doesn’t have the most flashy design or fun colors like the iPad Mini, this boasts the classic iPad build with an expansive 10.2-inch screen. The bezels around the screen make it easy to hold this tablet vertically or horizontally, and you’ll likely feel right at home with the Home Button.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

It’s nearly just as fast for most tasks -- streaming, split-screening two apps, gaming, browsing the web, and FaceTime calls -- with every other iPad, even the Air or Pro with an M1 chip. Sure, applications might open faster there, but the A13 Bionic chip here gives you a boatload of power for handling tasks. iPadOS 15 runs excellent here, and it will get iPadOS 16 this fall — that won’t include the new multitasking “Stage Manager’ mode, though. That’s only for iPads with the M1 chip.

The front facing camera here is a sharp 12-megapixels, and it features Apple’s CenterStage tech, which will keep you in the frame for video calls on a bevy of platforms. It’s like having a dedicated camera following you with a producer calling the shots. This iPad also features an 8-megapixel camera on the back. The 9th Gen was a big upgrade over the 8th gen in terms of storage -- doubling it to 64GB from 32GB.

So whether you’ve been on the hunt for a tablet, are shopping for back to school -- yes, with the first generation Apple Pencil this is excellent for note taking -- or are looking ahead to the holidays, the 9th Gen iPad is a perfect option, and it’s down to $299.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Aquaman 2 Shazam 2 Cancelled 082522 DB
INVESTING
WBDT

Beyond 'Batgirl': Warner Bros. Discovery Delays Other DC Films

By Tony Owusu
Royal Caribbean Ship Lead
INVESTING
CCLRCL

Carnival, Royal Caribbean Make Huge Covid-Testing Change

By Daniel Kline
utah Bingham Canyon Mine copper gold silver molybdenum sh
Sponsored Story

Vox Royalty Corp.: A Smart Investment During High Inflation

By Imperium Group Software
Star Wars Marvel Pixar Mickey Mouse Lead JS
INVESTING
DIS

Disney Resurrecting An Early-90s Cult-Classic Musical

By Danni Button
Climate Change: Developers Step Up Efforts Through Sustainability-linked Loans As Sun Hung Kai Signs Record Deal
Sponsored Story

Boxabl Redefines Sustainability With the Casita, the Little House that Unpacks in an Hour

By Imperium Group Software
Steak Red Meat Lead
Sponsored Story

The Meatery and Wagyu: This Isn’t Your Average Beef

By Imperium Group Software
Epcot Concept Lead JS
INVESTING
DIS

Disney Gives First Look Into Major New Epcot Attraction

By Colette Bennett
Dollar Tree Dollar General 082522 DB
INVESTING
DGWMTM

Dollar General and Dollar Tree: A Tale of Two Charts

By Bret Kenwell