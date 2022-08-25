Apple’s Entry-Level iPad Returns to $299 on Amazon

Whether you want a device for content consumption, playing games, browning the web, or even doing work, Apple’s (AAPL) iPad fits the bill. And the entry-level model gives you a lot to work with, thanks to a sharp 10.2-inch display, a portable build, and the zippy A13 Bionic processor.

And it’s returned to $299 on Amazon (AMZN) in Silver or Space Gray for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, which is about $30 off and makes it less than $300. Not to mention, this iPad is our pick for the Best iPad and tablet overall.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

9th Gen iPad ($299, originally $329; amazon.com)

While this doesn’t have the most flashy design or fun colors like the iPad Mini, this boasts the classic iPad build with an expansive 10.2-inch screen. The bezels around the screen make it easy to hold this tablet vertically or horizontally, and you’ll likely feel right at home with the Home Button.

It’s nearly just as fast for most tasks -- streaming, split-screening two apps, gaming, browsing the web, and FaceTime calls -- with every other iPad, even the Air or Pro with an M1 chip. Sure, applications might open faster there, but the A13 Bionic chip here gives you a boatload of power for handling tasks. iPadOS 15 runs excellent here, and it will get iPadOS 16 this fall — that won’t include the new multitasking “Stage Manager’ mode, though. That’s only for iPads with the M1 chip.

The front facing camera here is a sharp 12-megapixels, and it features Apple’s CenterStage tech, which will keep you in the frame for video calls on a bevy of platforms. It’s like having a dedicated camera following you with a producer calling the shots. This iPad also features an 8-megapixel camera on the back. The 9th Gen was a big upgrade over the 8th gen in terms of storage -- doubling it to 64GB from 32GB.

So whether you’ve been on the hunt for a tablet, are shopping for back to school -- yes, with the first generation Apple Pencil this is excellent for note taking -- or are looking ahead to the holidays, the 9th Gen iPad is a perfect option, and it’s down to $299.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.