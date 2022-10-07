Apple's Entry-Level AirPods Just Hit $90 on Amazon

These AirPods might not be able to block out environmental noise, but they do deliver on all the convenience features. And right now they're down to the lowest price we've seen.

Amazon’s offering second-generation AirPods at just $89.99, which is a significant savings. And yes, that means you can score AirPods for under $100.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Like AirPods Pro, these AirPods live in a compact carrying case that also charges up the earbuds. You can expect five hours of playback on a full charge and with recharges from the case the runtime stretches to a full 24 hours. This way you can bring them along for a morning commute and rock them while working all day.

And AirPods second-generation feature a classic design with a longer stem, and they ultimately just rest in your ear. Like AirPods third-generation, these don’t feature any form of a silicone or rubber ear tip. And while there isn’t a formal transparency mode, these earbuds won’t fully seal off your ear. Meaning that you can still hear some environmental noise around you.

AirPods second-generation deliver a clear, and vibrant audio mix that works for most genres. It’s not as rich as AirPods Pro and the soundstage isn’t as wide, but you’re still getting an excellent listening experience for the price.

The best news is that setting up is a breeze. Just flip open the case next to your iPhone and follow the splash screen that appears. In mere seconds, they’ll be connected and even sync with your iCloud account so that you can quickly switch between all your Apple devices. A custom-made Apple H1 chip enables this and hands-free Siri functionality. You can say “Hey Siri” to control playback, answer a call, or send a text.

For just $89.99, this is a steal of a deal on AirPods second-generation and you can score it now on Amazon. And remember, you can expect more savings with Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale that kicks off on Oct. 11.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.