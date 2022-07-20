Psst...Apple AirPods Pro Still at Lowest Price After Prime Day

Apple

If you've been sitting on the fence, unsure of which generation of Apple Airpods are the best deal to snag, take our advice -- the Apple AirPods Pro is at a price that can't be beat.

This generation is equipped with new and improved sound quality and the enhanced bells and whistles you know and love from previous generations of Apple AirPods. One of the best features is its noise cancelation capabilities, making your listening experience that much more enjoyable.

Immerse yourself in your favorite songs with the noise cancellation mode on these AirPods

These noise-canceling earbuds are perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy their favorite music and podcasts while they’re on the go. They feature a selection of listening modes for different moods, such as the active noise cancellation mode, which is guaranteed to block all outside noise. Whether you’re trying to focus on your work or your favorite artist’s new album, these AirPods can do it all.

When you don’t feel the need to shut out the world, you can enable the transparency mode to easily hear your surroundings in the background. This mode is great for those times when you want to listen to music while still being alert and interacting with others.

This generation of AirPods is both sweat and water-resistant, so you can kill your workout routine or walk home in the rain without having to worry about them getting damaged or slipping out of your ears.

Another great feature of these Apple earbuds is the extended listening time. Do you ever wish you could listen to your favorite music all day without stopping? With the 24-hour total listening time, you can finally enjoy your tunes all day long. The MagSafe charging case is also conveniently portable so you can grove them an extra boost on the go.

The head tracking technology of these AirPods makes you feel totally immersed in your favorite music by placing the sound all around you. They also come with three different sizes of silicone tips, so you can listen to your favorite tracks while staying totally comfortable.

Don’t just take our word for it! Check out over 75,000 five-star reviews these earbuds received on Amazon.

One happy customer said that the “noise cancellation on these headphones is by far one of the best in the industry” and that they “are one of the best in-ear truly wireless, noise-canceling headphones” on the market.

Usually, these Apple AirPods are priced at $249, but they’re currently on sale for nearly 30% off, bringing the price down to $179.99. Snag yourself a pair today before this limited deal expires and enjoy the superior quality you expect from Apple.

