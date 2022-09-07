AirPods Pro Just Got a Big Upgrade and They’re Still Just $249

The AirPods Pro are getting upgraded but that doesn't mean your wallet is going to suffer. Find out all of the new changes that Apple has just announced.

We’re big fans of AirPods no doubt, specifically the Pro models. And Tim Cook just introduced the next-generation AirPods Pro. We'll be covering what changes are happening in the new generation of AirPods Pro earbuds, when and where you can order, and the delivery rollout.

What's New in the Latest AirPods Pro Launch

It starts with the new H2 chip to support high-bandwidth connectivity for better sounding audio and delivering even better audio quality through a new driver and amplifier. All of this shines a spotlight on Spatial Audio, which dynamically places sound around you for an immersive experience. As we previewed in June, Apple’s also offering “Personalized Spatial Audio” which will customize the listening experience to your ears.

The first generation AirPods Pro offer class-leading active noise cancellation, and H2 seems to be offering a big upgrade. Apple is promising double the noise cancellation which can let you tune out the world. You’ll also get four eartips in the box which help to seal off your ear for the best sound experience possible.

Transparency Mode is still here and Apple is introducing Adaptive Transparency which will dynamically adjust the level of transparency depending on your surroundings. For instance, loud construction booms will be lowered. And like these two modes, Apple is keeping the force sensor (basically squeezing the sem) but adding in a touch layer as well.

Apple (AAPL) is saying up to six hours of listening time on a single charge, a 33% increase, and the carrying case will offer up to 30 hours of listening time. This is closer to class-leading for battery life in the earbuds space as well. Apple’s also building Precision Finding into the case and a speaker which will let you ping it.

Want to know something cool? There’s a lanyard loop in the case, it charges via Lightning, a Qi-enabled wireless charger, a MagSafe charger, and now an Apple Watch charger as well.

How to Order the New AirPods Pro

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro will be $249, and are going up for order on Friday, Sept. 9, and will begin shipping on Sept. 16.

However, there are still some great deals on previous generations of Apple's earbuds and headphones, so if you're not interested in the latest launch, you can still snag some great products and great prices.

