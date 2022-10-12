AirPods Max in Every Color Are on Sale for $479 on Amazon

Yes, Apple's AirPods Max are expensive at a $549 MSRP, but they offer what might just be the best wearable audio experience possible when considering all the over-ear headphones today.

And in honor of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, Apple's luxurious headphones have returned to 13% off. Right now, you can get AirPods Max for $479 flat in Silver, Blue, Pink, Green, or Space Gray.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Amazon

As Apple's (AAPL) first over-ear headphones, AirPods Max sit quite comfortably over your ears and opt for a very premium build. You'll find aluminum ear cups with stainless steel and a breathable mesh material.

In fact, the top "canopy" style headband greatly reduces pressure on the wearer's skull and lets you rock AirPods Max comfortably for hours. And you can expect 20-hours of playback with a listening like noise cancelation engaged.

Powering the sound? Well, that's two of the Apple-made H1 chips which work in tandem with "Adaptive EQ" to mix the audio for your ears. You'll find that any track, regardless of genre, sounds clear and vibrant. Apple didn't shy away from bass and lower-tones in the mix either. Spatial Audio, which intelligently places sound around you, is supported here.

Active noise cancellation is amongst the best from any over-ear headphones currently available, and AirPods Max do an excellent job of blocking out big, loud sounds as well as higher frequency ones like HVAC or a person speaking. Transparency mode lets you easily bring environmental sounds in and is only rivaled by the second-generation AirPods Pro.

And, like any AirPods, these will quickly pair with your iPhone and then sync with your iCloud account. The latter allows you to quickly switch off your Apple devices that AirPods Max are connected to.

This deal on Amazon makes some of the best over-ear headphones a bit more affordable, and luckily you get your pick of color since it's $479 for all five shades.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.