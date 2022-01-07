Limited Time 50% Off Sale Items at Anthropologie

If you’re already on the prowl for an early Valentine’s Day gift or simply can’t resist a good deal, you won’t want to miss this slew of sales happening on Anthropologie.
From home and holiday décor to sleepwear and sale items, if you’ve been holding off on purchasing until after the holidays, you are in luck. We’ve curated some of the current sales happening now on Anthropologie, as well as some of our top picks. Be sure to check back for more frequently added products.
Extra 50% Off Sale Items
For U.S. and Canada stores, Anthropolgie is offering an extra 50% off sale items for a limited time only. Discounts are taken off in the cart at checkout. Note that all sales are final and cannot be exchanged. This deal is not applicable for full-price items, outlet items, furniture, or gift cards.
Puff-Sleeved Blouse ($69.95, originally $98; anthropologie.com)
Bustier Tube Top ($59.95, originally $78; anthropologie.com)
Knit Puff-Sleeved Shrug ($69.95, originally $120; anthropologie.com)
Floral Jacquard Cut-Out Mini Dress ($99.95, originally $190; anthropologie.com)
Leather-Wrapped Bamboo Cuff Bracelet ($29.95, originally $38; anthropologie.com)
The Home Refresh Event
Take up to 30% off select bedding, mirrors, and in-stock furniture for US and Canada stores. Prices as marked online and discounts are taken off at checkout. Excludes BHLDN, Terrain and some select brands.
Textured Piazza Quilt (from $220-270, originally $278-338; anthropologie.com)
TheStreet Recommends
Adelina Velvet Pillow (from $38-46, originally $48-58; anthropologie.com)
Solid Herringbone Throw Blanket ($102.40, originally $128; anthropologie.com)
Handcarved Lombok Nightstand ($478.40, originally $598; anthropologie.com)
Knotted Melati Hanging Chair ($558.40, originally $698; anthropologie.com)
Handcarved Menagerie Mirror ($318.40, originally $398; anthropologie.com)
Winsome Woodland Table Lamp ($182.40, originally $228; anthropologie.com)
Holiday Décor, Flannel Sleepwear and Winter Accessories
Take 75% off holiday décor and gift wrap in the U.S. and Canada stores, and 30% off full-price flannel sleepwear for a limited time. Take 50% off winter accessories, such as scarves and hats. Prices as marked and discounts are taken at checkout. Cannot be combined with other promotions.
Pick-A-Pom Marled Beanie Base ($24.95, originally $30; anthropologie.com)
Puff Jacket Penguin Stocking Holder ($11, originally $44; anthropologie.com)
Sporty Santa Marionette Ornament ($3.50, originally $14; anthropologie.com)
Alexandra Farmer Whimsy Flannel Sleep Dress ($84, originally $120; anthropologie.com)
Fringed Pocket Scarf ($27, originally $54; anthropologie.com)
Colorblocked Tech Gloves ($16, originally $32; anthropologie.com)