Limited Time 50% Off Sale Items at Anthropologie

Anthropologie is currently offering huge discounts on sale items, furniture, winter clothing and more. This sale won't last long.

If you’re already on the prowl for an early Valentine’s Day gift or simply can’t resist a good deal, you won’t want to miss this slew of sales happening on Anthropologie.

From home and holiday décor to sleepwear and sale items, if you’ve been holding off on purchasing until after the holidays, you are in luck. We’ve curated some of the current sales happening now on Anthropologie, as well as some of our top picks. Be sure to check back for more frequently added products. 

Extra 50% Off Sale Items

For U.S. and Canada stores, Anthropolgie is offering an extra 50% off sale items for a limited time only. Discounts are taken off in the cart at checkout. Note that all sales are final and cannot be exchanged. This deal is not applicable for full-price items, outlet items, furniture, or gift cards.

Puff-Sleeved Blouse ($69.95, originally $98; anthropologie.com)

Puff-sleeved blouse

Bustier Tube Top ($59.95, originally $78; anthropologie.com)

Bustier Tube Top

Knit Puff-Sleeved Shrug ($69.95, originally $120; anthropologie.com)

puff_shrug

Floral Jacquard Cut-Out Mini Dress ($99.95, originally $190; anthropologie.com)

Floral Jacquard Cut-Out Mini Dress

Leather-Wrapped Bamboo Cuff Bracelet ($29.95, originally $38; anthropologie.com)

Leather-Wrapped Bamboo Cuff Bracelet

The Home Refresh Event

Take up to 30% off select bedding, mirrors, and in-stock furniture for US and Canada stores. Prices as marked online and discounts are taken off at checkout. Excludes BHLDN, Terrain and some select brands.

Textured Piazza Quilt (from $220-270, originally $278-338; anthropologie.com)

Textured Piazza Quilt

TheStreet Recommends

Adelina Velvet Pillow (from $38-46, originally $48-58; anthropologie.com)

Adelina Velvet Pillow

Solid Herringbone Throw Blanket ($102.40, originally $128; anthropologie.com)

Solid Herringbone Throw Blanket

Handcarved Lombok Nightstand ($478.40, originally $598; anthropologie.com)

Handcarved Lombok Nightstand

Knotted Melati Hanging Chair ($558.40, originally $698; anthropologie.com)

Knotted Melati Hanging Chair

Handcarved Menagerie Mirror ($318.40, originally $398; anthropologie.com)

Handcarved Menagerie Mirror

Winsome Woodland Table Lamp ($182.40, originally $228; anthropologie.com)

Winsome Woodland Table Lamp

Holiday Décor, Flannel Sleepwear and Winter Accessories

Take 75% off holiday décor and gift wrap in the U.S. and Canada stores, and 30% off full-price flannel sleepwear for a limited time. Take 50% off winter accessories, such as scarves and hats. Prices as marked and discounts are taken at checkout. Cannot be combined with other promotions.

Pick-A-Pom Marled Beanie Base ($24.95, originally $30; anthropologie.com

Pick-A-Pom Marled Beanie Base

Puff Jacket Penguin Stocking Holder ($11, originally $44; anthropologie.com)

Puff Jacket Penguin Stocking Holder

Sporty Santa Marionette Ornament ($3.50, originally $14; anthropologie.com)

Sporty Santa Marionette Ornament

Alexandra Farmer Whimsy Flannel Sleep Dress ($84, originally $120; anthropologie.com)

Alexandra Farmer Whimsy Flannel Sleep Dress

Fringed Pocket Scarf ($27, originally $54; anthropologie.com)

Fringed Pocket Scarf

Colorblocked Tech Gloves ($16, originally $32; anthropologie.com)

Colorblocked Tech Gloves
