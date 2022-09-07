Safe to say the folks over at Anker know Apple is likely unveiling iPhones on September 7th, as the mobile accessory giant just debuted a new charger. And like previous wall plugs, this compact charger pushes out 30 watts.

It’s about the same size as the 5-watt plug that Apple (AAPL) previously included with the iPhone, and now available in a few colorful shades.

Anker is wasting no time and the new Nano 3 (30 Watt) is up for order now on Anker and Amazon. It's currently 10% off at just $20.60.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Anker Nano 3: What You Need to Know

The Nano 3 is a simple square plug that weighs in at under 40 grams. You can easily hold it with just a finger or two, and it won't take much much space in your bag. The plugs fold in and out seamlessly. Like the hinge on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, there’s enough give here in our testing, but it also won’t fall out of the outlet.

There is a single USB-C port on the front and you can use this port to charge an iPhone, but it can also push out enough wattage for an iPad or even a laptop like a MacBook Air. It’s more than enough to fast charge the current iPhone family, and will also provide the same quick charge experience for a Samsung Galaxy or even a Google Pixel.

Anker also offers the Nano 3 in five fresh colors: purple, blue, green, black and white. We can only assume they’ve been seeing the same rumors as the rest of us, and perhaps this shade of purple will match that of the new iPhone family.

Whether you’re looking for a compact charger for traveling or just want one for around the house that can handle multiple devices, the Anker Nano 3 certainly fits the bill. During our testing, it’s been performing well and delivering the expected level of charge for the past several days.

It’s now 10% off at just $20.69 in any of the colors for the next week and then will return to the MSRP of $22. You can pair it with a cable from Anker or one of our top picks in our best Lightning cables guide.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.