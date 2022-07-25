Anker already offers a wide array of chargers and other accessories for all our devices, and now they’re aiming to make the experience with wall plugs a bit more interesting. The mobile charging behemoth has already been using Gallium Nitride (IE: GaN) to build more compact chargers that don’t get as hot and can charge devices -- from smartphones to laptops -- at faster rates.

Now, Anker is launching a line of GaNPrime chargers, which promises to be safer, more intelligent, and even faster at accomplishing the task. And while the first series of GaN Nano and Nano II chargers mainly focused on one or two ports with a hefty amount of watts, these offers more power with more ports that can supply the proper amount to whatever is plugged in.

Best of all, you won’t have to wait long. The three new wall plugs, a power bank, a charging station, and the power strip are all up for order today. Let’s walk through Anker's GaNPrime line.

How to Order the Anker GaNPrime Accessories

If you’re sold on Anker’s GaNPrime line of charging accessories, three of them are up for order today and shipping, while three of the products are available for preorder now. All of the chargers additional come in a black, white or a champagne (aka gold) color options.

Anker 615 Power Strip, 65-watt ($69.99; amazon.com or anker.com)

($69.99; amazon.com or anker.com) Anker 727 Charging Station, 100-watt ($94.99; amazon.com or anker.com)

($94.99; amazon.com or anker.com) Anker 735 Wall Plug, 65-watt ($59.99; amazon.com or anker.com)

($59.99; amazon.com or anker.com) Anker 733 Power Bank, 65-watt ($99.99; anker.com)

($99.99; anker.com) Anker 737 Wall Plug, 120-watt ($94.99; anker.com)

($94.99; anker.com) Anker 747 Charger, 150-watt ($109.99; anker.com)

Anker GaNPrime Wall Plugs

This GaNPrime line features two new wall plugs and one that is more of an update. The latter is a slightly updated version of the Anker 735 charger, which is my daily carry. It’s a 65-watt plug with two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. The new capability is that each port here can adjust the power on the fly to ensure that each device is getting the appropriate amount of energy. This power distribution methodology is both more efficient and safer. The updated Anker 735 is up for order today at $59.99 from Amazon and Anker.

If you’re after more power, the Anker 737 charger delivers 120-watts and features two USB-C ports with a single USB-A port. Like the 735, and the other GaNPrime devices, the 737 will appropriately distribute power based on what is plugged into the USB ports. This should decrease charge times to let you unplug faster and make for a more efficient processor. It’s up for preorder at Amazon and Anker for $94.99 but ships later this year.

Lastly, the 747 wall plug aims to be a compact powerhouse with three USB-C ports and a USB-A port with up to 150-watts. And for comparison, it should be about the size of an AirPods Pro case. GaNPrime works with PowerIQ 4.0 to dynamically adjust how much power is going to each device plugged in. And with 150-watts, it can fast charge everything from a 16-inch MacBook Pro to a Pixel 6a with an Apple Watch Series 7 or a pair of AirPods. Anker’s 747 plug is up for preorder now at $109.99 and will ship later this year.

Alongside traditional wall plugs, Anker’s also introduced a combination power bank and wall plug. The Anker 733 is a 65-watt charger and is a 10,000-mAh portable battery. It boasts two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. It will launch later this year and is up for preorder at $99.99 from Anker directly.

Anker GaNPrime Charging Stations and Power Strips

Whether you’re traveling for business or want a sleek solution to charge a bunch of devices on your desk, the Anker 727 Charging Station aims to be a complete solution. For $94.99, it features two standard AC outlets, USB-C ports, and USB-A ports for a total of six. It’s also packed in a thin, compact design that can deliver up to 100-watts. Like the other GaNPrime devices, it will provide power intelligently, basically prioritizing what is plugged into each port: starting with the device with the lowest charge level and going from there.

The 615 Power Strip is a bit more basic with two standard wall plugs, two USB-C ports, and a single USB-A port. It features all of the new capabilities of GaN Prime and can deliver up to 65-watts spread between them. At $69.99, it could also be an excellent choice to reduce desk clutter or for those who travel. It's available from Anker and Amazon now.

What exactly is GaNPrime?

You might already have a compact Anker charger that delivers a surprisingly high amount of watts. And Anker’s GaNPrime is really about more wattage than the Nano II or its other previous options, in new designs that are more compact. They’re also more intelligent about delivering power to what’s plugged in and checking the temperature more often.

Essentially, it will adjust how much power is going to each device plugged in based on the charge level. This way, it can prioritize the device that needs it most and charge it the fastest. With possible wattage and likely more heat that could be generated, ActiveShield 2.0 (a proprietary technology to Anker) will be monitoring the temperature a myriad of times while in use. Anker says that the GaNPrime plugs will detect the active temperature 75% more times than the previous GaN II (aka Nano II) plugs.

GaNPrime also pushes the maximum amount of wattage higher at 150-watts than the Anker 747 wall plug. We’ll be eager to put that one to the test, along with the rest of the line, as they begin to ship.

