Coronavirus, systemic racism, children out of school, unemployment, civil unrest...Americans are feeling a little stressed out.

If you’re feeling stressed, you’re not alone. Coronavirus continues to sweep across the nation, bringing unemployment, closed businesses and looming evictions in its wake.

According to the American Psychological Association’s Stress in America report, 78% of Americans say that the coronavirus pandemic is a significant source of stress, and 66% say the government response to the pandemic is a significant source of stress.

Following the death of George Floyd, more than 8 in 10 Americans (83%) say the future of our nation is a significant source of stress, the report says, and 55% of black adults cite discrimination as a significant stressor. Parents are worried about the impact of the pandemic on their children’s social development, and 71% of Americans say police violence toward minorities is a significant source of stress.

To determine which U.S. cities are most stressed, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 42 key metrics including how vulnerable the state is to COVID-19 to average weekly work hours to divorce and suicide rates.

Some of the metrics used for this study include:

Work stress, (average weekly work hours, job security, traffic, unemployment rate)

Financial stress (income, foreclosure and bankruptcy rates, food insecurity, credit scores)

Family stress (divorce rate, single parent households, cost of childcare)

Health and Safety stress (WalletHub used their previous ranking of populations vulnerable to coronavirus, as well as suicide rate, binge drinking, cost of seeing a doctor, share of adults in poor health, crime rate, etc.)

Detroit and Cleveland have the highest poverty rate, Pearl City Hawaii has the lowest. New York and San Francisco have the least affordable housing, while Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Des Moines have the most affordable. Crime rates are highest in Memphis, Tenn. and Birmingham, Ala., and lowest in Port St. Lucie, Fla., according to the study.

Based on WalletHub’s study, these are the most stressed-out cities.