Skip to main content
America’s Coolest College Towns

America’s Coolest College Towns

The best college towns have it all: social activities along with academic and professional opportunities wrapped up in a wallet-friendly package.

Ann Arbor, Michigan, 2017 (Shuttertock)

The best college towns have it all: social activities along with academic and professional opportunities wrapped up in a wallet-friendly package.

Who doesn’t love a good college town? Whether you’re there for an education, working there, retiring there or just going for a visit, college towns are rich with a diversity of people, cultures, food and activities.

College towns often have plenty of jobs and tend to be walkable, bicycle-friendly places with good public transportation and accessible health care. They’re never boring and have something for everyone, from lectures and film festivals to giant Halloween block parties (like the one in Athens, Ohio.) 

Whether your taste is for art galleries, sports, music, nightlife or even the quirky (Storr, Conn., has a puppet museum) it’s likely you’ll keep busy year round, even in summer, when some towns have lively festivals that last weeks (Ann Arbor has a three-week summer festival) or even months (Iowa City’s lasts two months.) And don’t forget the unique coffee shops, bars and cheap eats around town.

For students looking for a college, does the surrounding city or town matter? Yes, says Herman E. Walston, a professor of academic affairs at Kentucky State University. The city can provide part-time job opportunities for students while at college, as well as full-time employment after graduation. It can also provides exposure to new things, he says. “A surrounding town/city provides cultural activities and events to further enlighten the student’s awareness of what the world is like if they are from rural communities with limited resources.”

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

But the cost of living in urban college towns can be high, says Richard Fossey, a professor emeritus at the University of Louisiana in Lafayette. Fossey attended law school at the University of Texas in Austin, which is No. 1 on this list. Back then, he says, Austin was known as a mellow town with a low cost of living.

“Today, the cost of living in Austin is out of sight, and traffic is choking the freeways and streets. It is still a lovely place to live, but housing is quite expensive.”

To find the coolest college towns in the country, WalletHub gathered at data from 415 cities, from small to large, and scored them on their cost of living, social environment, and academic/economic opportunities. Only towns with a university or college population of 7,500 students or more were included. 

  • Cost of living considers rental prices, college cost and student loan debt, but also the price of movies, bowling, pizza, burgers and fitness centers.
  • Social environment includes the share of population aged 18-35, share of singles, gender balance, crime rate, plus the number of cafes, breweries, food trucks, shopping centers and NCAA sports teams.
  • Academic/economic opportunities includes quality of higher education, earning potential for grads, share of part-time jobs, unemployment, entrepreneurial activity and brain drain.

Based on WalletHub’s research, these are the best college towns in America.

austin texas sh

1. Austin, Texas

  • Cost of living rank: 209
  • Social environment rank: 10
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 23
2 ann arbor michigan sh

2. Ann Arbor, Mich.

  • Cost of living rank: 250
  • Social environment rank: 17
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 14
6 provo utah sh

3. Provo, Utah

  • Cost of living rank: 22
  • Social environment rank: 63
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 45
10. Orlando

4. Orlando, Fla.

  • Cost of living rank: 80
  • Social environment rank: 4
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 141
Oxford ohio Tmariemdith:Wikipedia

5. Oxford, Ohio

  • Cost of living rank: 3
  • Social environment rank: 1
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 304
15 Gainesville ArkornShutterstock

6. Gainesville, Fla.

  • Cost of living rank: 130
  • Social environment rank: 62
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 61
scottsdale arizona sh

7. Scottsdale, Ariz.

  • Cost of living rank: 309
  • Social environment rank: 140
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 1
w lafayette indiana purdue sh

8. West Lafayette, Ind.

  • Cost of living rank: 39
  • Social environment rank: 39
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 112
Rexburg Idaho sh

9. Rexburg, Idaho

  • Cost of living rank: 5
  • Social environment rank: 97
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 118
10 College Station, Texas A&M univ sh

10. College Station, Texas

  • Cost of living rank: 28
  • Social environment rank: 53
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 125
11 orem utah sh

11. Orem, Utah

  • Cost of living rank: 133
  • Social environment rank: 206
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 19
12 university of tampa florida sh

12. Tampa, Fla.

  • Cost of living rank: 175
  • Social environment rank: 22
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 92
13 unc chapel hill ncarolina sh

13. Chapel Hill, N.C.

  • Cost of living rank: 185
  • Social environment rank: 72
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 55
4 Raleigh nc sh

14. Raleigh, N.C.

  • Cost of living rank: 198
  • Social environment rank: 35
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 74
ithaca ny cornell sh

15. Ithaca, N.Y.

  • Cost of living rank: 285
  • Social environment rank: 11
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 57
new jersey Princeton Jay Yuan : Shutterstock

16. Princeton, N.J.

  • Cost of living rank: 388
  • Social environment rank: 85
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 2
19 irvine calif sh

17. Irvine, Calif.

  • Cost of living rank: 376
  • Social environment rank: 68
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 6
18 u of conn storrs Raymond Deleon : Shutterstock

18. Storrs, Conn.

  • Cost of living rank: 213
  • Social environment rank: 3
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 140
26 pennsylvania pittsburgh sh

19. Pittsburgh

  • Cost of living rank: 200
  • Social environment rank: 9
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 136
20 fayetteville ark

20. Fayetteville, Ark.

  • Cost of living rank: 16
  • Social environment rank: 131
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 119
21 tempe ariz asu sh

21. Tempe, Ariz.

  • Cost of living rank: 128
  • Social environment rank: 52
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 124
18 Salt lake city Action Sports Photography : Shutterstock

22. Salt Lake City, Utah

  • Cost of living rank: 168
  • Social environment rank: 66
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 95
23 laramie wyoming UW s

23. Laramie, Wyo.

  • Cost of living rank: 34
  • Social environment rank: 50
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 188
2 Seattle sh

24. Seattle

  • Cost of living rank: 374
  • Social environment rank: 8
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 34
5 atlanta georgia sh

25. Atlanta

  • Cost of living rank: 257
  • Social environment rank: 37
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 70
26 reno nevada sh

26. Reno, Nev.

  • Cost of living rank: 203
  • Social environment rank: 51
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 98
27 miami florida 2 sh

27. Miami

  • Cost of living rank: 207
  • Social environment rank: 6
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 184
5 Charlottesville virginia sh

28. Charlottesville, Va.

  • Cost of living rank: 279
  • Social environment rank: 31
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 68
29 clemson sc sh

29. Clemson, S.C.

  • Cost of living rank: 54
  • Social environment rank: 26
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 257
30 madison wisconsin sh

30. Madison, Wis.

  • Cost of living rank: 216
  • Social environment rank: 58
  • Academic and economic opportunities rank: 94

See the full ranking of all the college towns and the methodology for this ranking at WalletHub.

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
TSLA

Stocks Edge Lower, Oil Slumps, Nickel Returns, Tesla Boosts Prices and Fund Managers See Bear Market - 5 Things You Must Know

By Martin Baccardax
Putin Says Russia Ready to Cooperate With Saudi Arabia on Everything but Soccer
TECHNOLOGY
FB

Facebook Makes a Big Change That Alarms Everyone

By Luc Olinga
Dolly Parton Lead KL
LATEST NEWS
MVRS

Will Dolly Parton Succeed Where Mark Zuckerberg Has Failed?

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Wingstop, Sanofi, Micron Technology: 'Mad Money' Lightning Round
INVESTING
WINGTWTR

Wingstop Loses Its CEO ... To a Salad Chain?

By Veronika Bondarenko
GMC Hummer EV Lead
INVESTING
GMFTSLA

GM Has an Electric Vehicle Whose Price Will Make Its Rivals Jealous

By Rob Lenihan
Las Vegas Strip Lead
INVESTING
LVSMGMCZR

Major Player Leaves Las Vegas Strip; Caesars Places a New Bet

By Tony Owusu
Macy's Lead
INVESTING
MTGT

Macy's Wants to Be More Like Target

By Daniel Kline
Get Ready for the Next Big Bear Market Warns Jim Rogers
JIM CRAMER
DEBROSHON

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/14: Dutch Bros., Honeywell, Marvell Technology

By Scott Rutt