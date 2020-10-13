America's Best Road Trips

Americans are loving their road trips these days, especially since there aren’t many places they can go beyond the U.S. borders.

Sometimes being spontaneous is half the fun of a road trip, but traveling in a pandemic takes a little more planning, but planning is fun, too.

Whether you’re taking a trip to catch the fall color or planning one for next summer, pack wisely: some places may not have public restrooms and sights, restaurants and hotels could close, so you may need to fend for yourself. Consider getting travel insurance that covers coronavirus, and check your destinations for local Covid regulations and closures, which may vary between states and counties.

With that in mind, here is TripAdvisor’s list of the most popular road trips in America.