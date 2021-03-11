America's Best National Parks

What has lots of nature and wildlife, starry skies, hiking, horseback riding, epic views, is outdoors and great for social distancing? National parks, of course.

There’s a reason Americans sing about spacious skies and purple mountains majesty. America’s national parks preserve some of the best of the best of the country's landscape, history, and culture.

The U.S. National Park Service manages 423 units covering more than 85 million acres in all 50 states. Actually, they’re all pretty great, which is why they are designated parks (or monuments, sites, memorials, preserves, etc.) but here are the grandest of them all, according to Tripadvisor’s travelers’ choice awards.