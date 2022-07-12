The Best Prime Day AmazonBasics Deals

There are lots of really exciting deals to be had on Amazon Prime Day. After all, it’s practically a holiday around here. And while we’re tracking deals on the latest technology and electronics, we’ve not forgotten about the basics — AmazonBasics, that is!

The AmazonBasics line includes just about everything you need for everyday living, at affordable prices, and they’re even more affordable during Amazon Prime sales days. Read on for our top picks of deals on AmazonBasics products.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Trash bags are something we use every single day, and quality trash bags are worth their weight in gold. These are solid bags with great reviews and currently only $.10 each.

We’re going through a lot of OTC meds these days, and stocking up on ibuprofen, which relieves fevers and pain, is necessary. At only $.02 per tablet, these 500 count bottles are a real steal.

These batteries can be recharged up to 1000 times, and are compatible with most cameras, remote controls, toys, and anything that uses AAA batteries. At $1.00 per battery, it’s a steal.

Dog owners know that to be a good neighbor, you’ll need to clean up after your dog on walks. You’ll never be caught unprepared with this set of 20 rolls of bags (for a total of 300 bags at $.02 each), complete with a dispenser that clips to the leash.

Protect your baking sheets and keep clean up simple with these silicone baking mats. The non-stick silicone lets food slide easily off your baking sheets and is oven safe to 480 degrees.

Perfect for stocking a new apartment or dorm, this set of four dinner plates, bowls, mugs, and dessert plates are both dishwasher and microwave safe.

A great gift for a college grad starting their own home, or to supplement your existing flatware, this set is balanced for easy use and dishwasher safe.

Ditch the plastic containers and upgrade to these oven, freezer, dishwasher, and microwave safe glass containers. They feature locking lids which helps to keep leftovers fresh.

Women’s razors can be really expensive, but this package from Amazon Basics keeps the prices low and quality high. It comes with one handle, 12 cartridges, and a convenient shower hanger.

Find the Latest Deals

Check out more of our up to date Amazon Prime Day coverage, where we will be sourcing all of the greatest deals happening across every category, including tech, home and garden, clothing and accessories, beauty and more.



Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.