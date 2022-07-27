Skip to main content
Amazon is Discounting This Set of Outdoor Security Cameras

Amazon is Discounting This Set of Outdoor Security Cameras

Guard your home with these highly rated wireless security cameras with motion sensors and local video backup that are $80 off.

Amazon

Guard your home with these highly rated wireless security cameras with motion sensors and local video backup that are $80 off.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you’ve been looking for greater peace of mind at home, then now is your chance to do just that with this two-pack of outdoor ready security cameras that’s $80 off. Right now, you can score this set for just $219.99 from $299.99.

Each of these cameras can record and stream high-definition video to provide detailed images. Additionally, both of these are weather resistant and have a long-run time from a rechargeable battery.

Any sudden movement triggers the built-in sensors in the cameras and activates the recording function. For late night recording, a night vision mode can engage to provide sharp black and white images in the dark, or a clear color video with the spotlight feature. Via the companion app on your smartphone you can access the live feed to initiate 2-way audio to speak and listen.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

You can say goodbye to cables since the cameras are fully wirelessly. Locate your router and use an ethernet cable to connect it to the base station that stores your video locally, and then mount the wireless cameras at your desired locations with a few screws. Once you power them on, the system automatically connects to them so they’re ready to go.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

apartments windows sh
REAL ESTATE

California Has a Key Problem in Common with Texas and Florida

By Dan Weil
Ko'Olina, Oahu, Hawaii Lead JS
INVESTING
DIS

Don't Make This Mistake When Booking a Disney Hotel

By Colette Bennett
Meta Platforms Lead
MARKETS
METAGOOGL

Meta Stock Tumbles After First-Ever Revenue Decline, Q2 Earnings Miss, $2.8 Billion Reality Labs Loss

By Martin Baccardax
McDonald's Drive-Through Lead
INVESTING
MCD

McDonald's Menu Leans on Classics (a Really Big Mac) as Prices Rise

By Daniel Kline
Photo of a home with text overlay that reads "What Are Housing Starts?"
H

What Are Housing Starts? Definition & Economic Importance

By TheStreet Staff
Photo of a new home under construction with text overlay that reads "What Are Building Permits?"
B

What Are Building Permits? Definition & Economic Importance

By TheStreet Staff
Pizza Hut Lead JS
INVESTING
YUMHSYUNLYF

Pizza Hut Goes Beyond Pizza with New Menu Items

By Alexa Back
NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
^DJI^SPX^IXIC

Stock Market Today - 7/27: Stocks Surge After Dovish Fed Decision; Big Tech Powers Market Boost

By Martin Baccardax