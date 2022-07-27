Amazon is Discounting This Set of Outdoor Security Cameras

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you’ve been looking for greater peace of mind at home, then now is your chance to do just that with this two-pack of outdoor ready security cameras that’s $80 off. Right now, you can score this set for just $219.99 from $299.99.

Each of these cameras can record and stream high-definition video to provide detailed images. Additionally, both of these are weather resistant and have a long-run time from a rechargeable battery.

Any sudden movement triggers the built-in sensors in the cameras and activates the recording function. For late night recording, a night vision mode can engage to provide sharp black and white images in the dark, or a clear color video with the spotlight feature. Via the companion app on your smartphone you can access the live feed to initiate 2-way audio to speak and listen.

You can say goodbye to cables since the cameras are fully wirelessly. Locate your router and use an ethernet cable to connect it to the base station that stores your video locally, and then mount the wireless cameras at your desired locations with a few screws. Once you power them on, the system automatically connects to them so they’re ready to go.

