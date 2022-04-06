Buy 2 Video Games, Get 1 Free On Amazon

Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or enjoy simple party games, you can save on some of the most popular titles today.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nearly everyone enjoys a good video game, even if you don't consider yourself a 'gamer.' Let's be honest: You likely have a few go-to favorites, whether on console or phone, but even the most beloved classics can get repetitive.

That’s why we’re excited about Amazon’s limited-time offer of: “Get 3 for the Price of 2.” This offer applies to over 500 different video games, so if our picks here don’t interest you, make sure to have a look around!

Want to try one of the most anticipated games and the latest installment in a legendary series? "Halo Infinite" fits the bill and continues the 'Master Chief' campaign with an engaging story, and pairs it with a massive multiplayer experience. And in addition to the BOGO deal, it's seeing an additional discount.

"Minecraft" for Nintendo Switch ($29.88; amazon.com)

"Minecraft" is a classic game where the possibilities are truly endless. Play in creative mode with unlimited resources to build and decorate your own world, or play in survival mode, where you need to mine and explore for the resources you need. This edition includes Super Mario Mash-Up, the Natural Texture Pack, the Biome Settlers Skin Pack, the Battle & Beasts Skin Pack, and the Campfire Tales Skin Pack as well.

"Ghostwire: Tokyo" is an action-adventure that drops you into the middle of a strange occurrence in a familiar city setting. On an expansive map, you'll find yourself battling super-natural forces that take all shapes and sizes. And Bethesda took its time with this title, perfecting the graphics and making it shine on the PS5.

"Forza Horizon" 5 ($50.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Whether you want to race to the top of the leaderboards or just want to cruise in a sports car along a beautiful beach, "Forza Horizon 5" has something for every player. You can hope into a campaign to help boost your racing record or opt to explore the open world and experience a variety of seasons and vehicles to pick from.

"The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword" -Nintendo Switch ($49, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

In "The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword," you can explore dungeons and solve puzzles to advance on a quest. Choose between classic controls or motion controls which correspond with your movements, for a more immersive experience. Find collectible items which will open up new paths and upgrade, advancing the story and elevating your gameplay experience.

"Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales ($49.99; amazon.com)

As a launch title for the PS5, "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales" shows off the truly immersive graphics that a next-gen console can provide and continues a fan-loved storyline. You'll not only move through a heroic campaign as Mile Morales (which picks up where "Marvels Spider-Man" concludes), but you can handle side missions as they pop while you're web-swinging through NYC.

In this widely-anticipated best seller, you can create your own character and explore the world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki (creator of "Dark Souls") and George R. R. Martin (author of the New York Times best-selling fantasy series "A Song Of Fire and Ice").

You can check out Amazon’s list of qualifying items for even more ‘buy 2 get 1 free’ savings which extends beyond video games as well.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.