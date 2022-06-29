Save on Vacuums Ahead of Prime Day at Amazon

Prime Day is almost here, but you don't need to wait to score savings on vacuum cleaners.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

It’s a bit late for spring cleaning, but it’s never too late to upgrade your vacuum. After all, few things are as frustrating as a vacuum that doesn’t have the power to do the job right. There are tons of helpful features on modern vacuums which make upgrading a must.

And whatever your reason for getting a new vacuum, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report is discounting some of its best-selling vacuums by up to nearly 30% off ahead of Prime Day.

Roomie Tec Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($109.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

This cordless vacuum cleaner by Roomie Tec is a versatile 2-in-1 that boasts LED lights to let you see more in tight crevices or under the couch. Right now, this model is available for over a quarter off of its regular price.

Kenmore Cordless Stick Vacuum Lightweight Cleaner ($129.94, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

This lightweight stick vacuum cleaner features an exceptionally low-profile design. It has an impressive runtime of 40 minutes and can run in either an eco or high power mode. Versatile and made with utility in mind, it’s the ideal choice for any homemaker. Also included in its compact design is a detachable shop vac, which allows for more precise cleaning.

Shark Vertex Ultra Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum ($357.99, originally $429.99; amazon.com)

Those looking for a top-of-the-line cordless vacuum should consider the Shark Vertex as it’s a premium option without a premium price. It comes with everything you could want. Like a long run time of up to 60 minutes, a self-cleaning brush roll, and HEPA filtration. With positive ratings on Amazon, this is a reliable and powerful choice -- plus, it’s over $60 off now.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.