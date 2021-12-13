The Best Tech Deals on Amazon to Grab Before the Holidays Are Over

Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, retailers like Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report are pushing holiday sales until the end of the year. Amazon’s strong holiday outlook may be thanks to its continued fire sale on tech and electronics. Some of the biggest brands in tech are pushing their latest products at steep discounts including deals on Samsung Galaxy phones and up to 20% off Razer gaming laptops.
We’re nearing the cut-off time for products to ship before Christmas. Our advice—look for Amazon-supplied products. Third-party sellers can’t guarantee your order will arrive on time.
Also, these prices are limited time only, so check them out now before they’re gone for the season. We scoured Amazon’s Epic Daily Deals and picked our favorite products below.
Best Amazon Deals Right Now
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G ($699.99, originally $799.99)
In early 2021, Samsung announced the latest generation of their Galaxy smartphones. The biggest selling point of the S21 is its professional-grade camera which can deliver crisp, ultra-wide snapshots. The dual zoom lens magnifies 30x with a lock feature to keep the image stable. Not to mention, the night mode feature utilizes natural light to capture low light shots in vivid detail.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) ($19.99, originally $39.99)
The Echo Dot represents one of Amazon’s first efforts into manufacturing smart devices. The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is their most compact smart speaker, and it has a durable fabric covering. Because this is the second latest iteration of the Dot, it’s available for a much more reasonable price without any significant differences between the 4th Gen. A smart speaker makes for a great gift for anyone.
Bose Sport Earbuds ($149, originally $179)
It’s almost the “new year new me” season, and many of us have our fitness goals already on our mind. Music is a great motivating factor, and a quality pair of wireless earbuds can make the grind much more enjoyable. The most important feature of workout earbuds is fit and comfort. Bose Sport Earbuds include 3 sizes of StayHear Max tips, so you can create a custom fit. These earbuds are specially manufactured to be sweat and weather resistant.
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote ($24.99, originally $39.99)
Digital media players, aka streaming sticks, have been around for over a decade. Fire TV Sticks from Amazon have been around since 2014, and we’ve noticed prices on these devices drop every year. Fire TV sticks allow you to conveniently stream Netflix, Spotify, Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+ even if you don’t have a smart TV to begin with. The remote is slim with Alexa voice commands and preset buttons to jump to your favorite apps.
HP Chromebook 14 Laptop ($229.99, originally $269.99)
Chromebooks are the go-to laptop for a simple and reliable computer. This HP laptop with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor has a modest 4GB of RAM and 32 GB storage. This is enough to stream 4K video and game online. It only takes 45 minutes for the battery to charge from 0-50%. We recommend this as a reliable base laptop for work and school.
Blink Video Doorbell ($34.99, originally $49.99)
Smart doorbells allow you to check on your home and interact with visitors even when you’re not home. The Blink Video Doorbell camera functions at 1080p HD during the day and features an infrared night video in low light. You can set up alerts when the device detects motion and always know who’s outside your door. It is battery powered, so you won’t have to mess with wires although you can wire the device into your existing doorbell if you want to hear it chime inside.
Kasa Smart Light Bulb ($16.99, originally $24.99)
The next smart device on our list is the Kasa Smart Light Bulb. Not only can you turn lights on and off with your phone, but you can also use Amazon Alexa for voice commands. These lights make any lamp or fixture dimmable and feature 16 million colors. You can even monitor your energy usage and set up timers to lower your energy bill.
Fire 7 Tablet ($34.99, originally $49.99)
The Fire 7 tablet from Amazon has a 7” display with 16-32 GB of internal storage with a microSD for even more storage options. The 1.3 GHz quad-core processor is ideal for reading, listening to music, and web browsing. Like most of the items on this list, it’s compatible with Alexa voice commands, so you can operate with just your voice.
Remember: These sales don’t last long, and if you want items to arrive before Christmas, opt for products shipped by Amazon. Check out Amazon’s Epic Deals for a list of all their offers.
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.