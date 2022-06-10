Skip to main content

Amazon's Discounting This 32-inch TCL Roku TV by Over 20%

Whether you’re looking to add a TV to a guest bedroom, a kitchen or even an office, this deal deserves a look.
32-inch TCL Roku TV

Whether you’re looking to add a TV to a guest bedroom, a kitchen or even an office, this 32-inch TCL Roku TV deserves a look. Especially when you realize this model is down to just $168, from $219.99 on Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report.

This convenient 32-inch LED Roku TV features three HDMI inputs, one USB input, standard composite input and multiple audio options. Its system is keyed to automatically recognize a wide variety of inputs as well. So there’s the utility, but how convenient is it? Well, the body of the TV is lightweight, easy to set up and looks crisp on a wall mount.

Like other  (ROKU) - Get Roku Inc. Report products, the TCL 32-inch Roku Smart TV comes with over 5,000 channels out of the box. This way you can stream from Netflix, Hulu, or Disney+ right out of the box … you’ll just need a sign-in for the respective services.

The TV’s voice control is easy to set up and is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and the Roku app. Exceedingly satisfied Amazon customers have used this TV as their bedroom TV and even as a computer monitor.

Compatible with most streaming services, voice-command apps and inputs, this TCL Roku TV offers many must-have features.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

