This Gadget Allows You to Open and Close Your Curtains Without Moving an Inch

Turn your old curtains into smart drapes that open or close automatically with this controller robot, available on Amazon.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Don’t you love how smart devices can simplify tasks and free up time? Well, now you can effectively stop walking around to each window opening and closing your curtains with this neat gadget.. The Switchbot Curtain Robot can adjust your drapery for you automatically.

Switchbot Curtain Robot ($99.99, originally $109.99; amazon.com)

This nifty device takes about 30-seconds to install without any bolts or screws needed. The robot is loaded with smart features to adjust your current window covering automatically and is controlled with an app for Android or iOS.

And you can even connect it to a smart assistant like Alexa, Siri, or the Google Assistant to close or open your curtains hands-free. Switchbot even allows you to set routines or timers to have them open or close in the morning or evening.

The Switchbot Curtain Robot might even help you get a better night’s sleep by stopping alarm clock anxiety and waking up naturally with the sunlight. And if you’re going on vacation you can use this to help protect your home while you’re away.

Pulling the curtains by hand can be a thing of the past. Small but powerful, the SwitchBot Curtain Smart Electric Motor puts the power to make room shade changes in your hand. Hurry, and snag this deal before they call “curtains”.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.