Amazon's Secret Father's Day Sale Offers 30% Off Sony Speakers

Help your Dad take his music on the go with these portable speakers that bring out the bass and crisp highs, currently over 30% off at Amazon.

Whether your Dad is relaxing outdoors or just getting some work done around the house, you know hearing his favorite music on a speaker would get him in the right mood or energize him during a home project. So if you're looking to upgrade Dad’s audio gear with a rich speaker, here is your chance to choose from this secret (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report sale across Sony’s Portable Speaker line.

SRS-XB13 Portable Speaker ($48, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

The Sony SRS-XB13 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a small speaker that delivers big sound with punchy bass. The passive radiator design works in conjunction with a full-range speaker to boost the overall mix.

Compact and durable, dad can easily fit the speaker in his bag or backpack to take on his next trip. Plus, the added carry strap allows him to place it around his shoulder to take on a hike or just walk the speaker to another room at home.

Sony SRS-XB43 Portable Speaker ($178, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

Dad can turn up his jams and hear his music come to life with the Sony SRS-XB43 Bluetooth Speaker. Turn on the Extra Bass and Live Sound Mode on the speaker and tunes will play with deep, resonant bass and a three-dimensional sound experience.

When dad is in a party mood, a set of built-in lights add excitement and a visual effect to the beat. The portable speaker has lights surrounding the tweeter, speaker and shell casing that sync up to the music to create a fun and festive vibe.

Sony SRS-XB23 Bluetooth Speaker ($88, originally $109; amazon.com)

The superb sound quality and rich bass of the Sony SRS-XB23 Speaker will make dad pack this item first on his next outdoor adventure. The speaker produces audio with strong low, mid, and high tones.

The slim compact design makes it a breeze for dad to place in a bag or fit in a small space for traveling. He can conveniently fit the cylindrical-shaped speaker in an average cup holder to play his music by his side while he is relaxing. Plus, a hand-carrying strap also makes this device easy to sling around his shoulder or hang anywhere to play his favorite tracks.

