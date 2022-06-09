This Slim Modern Wallet With a Slot for an AirTag is 50% off on Amazon

Fit all your cash and credit cards in this slim carbon fiber leather wallet that’s 50% off on Amazon.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The Slim Airtag Wallet by Hopersist allows you to easily store cash and cards in a thin, billfold wallet that includes a spot for an AirTag. And here is the best part, it’s over 50% off on Amazon for just $24.63.

Its carbon fiber leather construction makes this wallet durable and waterproof. Additionally, it’s small enough to fit in your palm or a front pocket but can still hold seven credit cards and some cash.

This slim wallet also features shielded technology thanks to an aluminum body, which can block RFID scanners and deny thieves access to your card numbers. It also has a slot designed to hold an Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report AirTag item tracker so you can quickly locate your wallet if it’s ever lost or stolen. And if you don’t have an AirTag yet, you can score one for just $24 on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report. Remember that you’ll need an iPhone to set it up.

Lastly, the buckle ejection feature on this Hopersist wallet makes it easy to access your cards without the hassle of sifting through them. Click the side button, and your credit cards will pop out in a tiered fashion for easy selection.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.