For either yourself or someone in your life, these true wireless earbuds are available for under $25.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If the past decade or so of mobile phones has taught us anything, it's that wireless earbuds are in, and cords are out. In just the past few years, the technology has improved to deliver clear audio wirelessly without any of the hassles of cables.

Fortunately many affordable earbuds can get you started on your cord-cutting journey. And right now, the Skullcandy Dime earbuds are just $19.99 on Amazon.

Skullcandy has been a player in the audio space since 2003 and focuses on affordable earbuds and headphones. Like other true wireless earbuds, the Skullcandy Dime come with a carrying case that offers protection and keeps them charged up. It also helps you keep track of the individual earbuds and substantially increases the earbuds' combined run time.

These earbuds boast an impressive 12-hour run time when including the case and come with three gel ear tips. This way, you can make sure they fit your ears perfectly, and you can pick from six different colors.

So if you've been looking to cut the cord on wired earbuds and want to take your first step, the Skullcandy Dime are an excellent option for just $20.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.