Amazon Settles Suit Over Fake Cashmere Claim

A lawsuit launched by the cashmere industry against e-commerce giant Amazon.com AMZN and a U.S. seller on its site alleging "false advertising and unfair competition" has been settled.

The Cashmere and Camel Hair Manufacturers Institute (CCMI) said recently the lawsuit it filed in November in U.S. federal court "has been finally resolved," ahead of a trial that was set for Dec. 7 in Boston.

CCMI’s legal action challenged the advertising and sale of what it says was "purported '100% Cashmere' garments" on Amazon websites in the U.S. and abroad.

CCMI said it tested and found the garments sold by CS Accessories LLC on the e-commerce site to be 100% acrylic, polyester and other synthetic materials.

"As part of the resolution of the action, a major supplier of many of the garments, defendant CS Accessories, agreed to the entry of a final judgment permanently enjoining it from advertising or selling garments of any kind falsely labelled as 'cashmere,'" CCMI stated in its release.



CCMI president Fabio Garzena said the organization and Amazon have resolved their dispute "and look forward to collaborating to protect the interests of cashmere customers, manufacturers, and sellers.”



CCMI said its legal action presented "a number of important intellectual property and competition law issues related to the advertising and sale of counterfeit products over the internet in the international marketplace."

When contacted by the Wall Street Journal, Garzena declined to comment further on the resolution’s details, including whether there was a cash settlement, the media company reported. The Journal also said a CS Accessories representative declined a request for comment.

The Journal also reached out to Amazon, which reiterated the statement provided by Garzena in the release.