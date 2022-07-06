Prime Members get a brand new benefit. The Grubhub+ service, usually $9.99 a month, is now free for a year for Prime members.

The list of Amazon Prime membership benefits already goes on and on, but the shopping giant is adding yet another one, and this time it's food themed. Prime Members in the U.S. will now get an entire year free of Grubhub+.

This separate service is usually $9.99 a month and provides free deliveries from various restaurants within the Grubhub platform. And best of all, it's available for all Prime members to take advantage of right now. Let's break it down.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

How to get Grubhub+ as a Prime Member

Shutterstock

You do need to be a Prime Member to take advantage of this deal. So if you're already one, skip to the next paragraph. If you aren't a Prime subscription member just yet, signing up is easy-peasy, and you get instant access to many benefits beyond Grubhub+. You'll pick between a $14.99 monthly subscription or pay for the year upfront at $139.99. With the annual option, you'll save a bit as well.

Once you're signing into Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report with your Prime account, just go to this page and claim the deal. Once enrolled, you'll score $0 delivery fees on orders over $12 from a number of restaurants and other rewards. And your subscription is good for a whole year. So yeah, you can get your grub on.

Let's Recap

Grubhub+ is just the latest perk to being a Prime member, and it arrives less than a week before Prime Day. Amazon's two-day shopping event starts next Tuesday, July 13. And as a Prime Member, you'll score an array of discounts on nearly every product category on the site. Think tech, home, fashion, food, nutrition, fitness...if Amazon sells it, there is a good chance it's ripe for a discount.

Prime Members also score free, fast shipping on many items, access to Prime Video, the ability to stream songs on Prime Music, and read a book through Prime Reading, among others. You can see our complete guide to all member benefits and if Prime is worth it here.

The Latest on Prime Day

Check out our up-to-date Amazon Prime Day coverage, where we will be sourcing all of the best deals across every category, including tech, home, and garden, clothing and accessories, beauty, and more.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.