While we just had Prime Day in July, Amazon is back again with another two-day sale. The Prime Early Access Sale kicks off on Oct. 11 at 3 a.m. Eastern and runs through the end of the day on Oct. 12.

Just like Prime Day, this is an exclusive sales and savings event for Prime members. And it aims to bring two days of early holiday deals on big brands like Peloton, iRobot, Samsung, Lego, Furbo, and Alexa-enabled devices.

So let’s break down everything you need to know about the Prime Early Access Sale, including how to shop it, what deals to expect, and how this could help your holiday shopping.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When is Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale?

Amazon (AMZN) announced the Prime Early Access Sale in late September, but the shopping event will occur on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 in the United States and 14 other counties. These include Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

What is Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale?

Like Prime Day, the Prime Early Access Sale is an exclusive shopping event for Prime Members. Amazon is teasing many deals across all categories on the site and exclusive discounts from a bevy of brands.

This two-day sale will feature a few deals: some that last a full two days, Lightning deals, and daily deals. It will be an excellent time to start holiday shopping, especially as some products still face long shipping times.

How Can I Shop in the Prime Early Access Sale?

Well, as the name suggests, you’ll need to be a Prime Member to shop the thousands of deals that will become available. However, Amazon is making it easy to become one, as the retailer offers a 30-day trial to eligible users.

The other route is a paid membership which begins at $14.99 per month or $139.99 for the year. And it pays to opt for a year as you’ll save $40 versus the monthly cost. While you do get access to the Prime Early Access Sale, you’ll also be able to stream a ton of movies and TV shows from Amazon Prime Video (including Thursday Night Football and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”), stream music from Prime Music, play with Prime Gaming, find a new e-book through Prime Readings, and even store photos with Amazon Photos. You’ll also get access to Prime Day, Amazon’s core shopping event, which occurs in the summer, and free delivery on many items.

You can see our complete Amazon Prime membership guide here, but know that they also offer two discounted memberships. Prime Student comes to $7.49 a month or $69 a year for students, and Amazon offers one for folks on government assistance programs. You can find full details on that program here.

And while Prime Day (and now the Prime Early Access Sale) only comes once a year, Amazon also features daily deals and mini sales events leading up to the holiday season.

What products can I expect to be on sale?

Just like Prime Day, Amazon promises hundreds of thousands of deals during the Prime Early Access Sale, which will be across almost every category Amazon offers. You can expect savings on home goods, pets, toys, Amazon devices, fashion, and electronics, to name a few.

And since this might be the new starting point of holiday shopping, Amazon will also be updating a Top 100 list filled with the most popular items that are discounted. They teased that it would include products from iRobot, Samsung, KitchenAid, and Hasbro.

During Prime Day, on Jul. 12 and 13, 2022, we saw tremendous savings on electronics. Notably, over $100 off the Apple Watch Series 7, Sony’s class-leading over-ear WH-1000XM4 down to an all-time low, and the first discount ever on the Echo Show 15.

Going into Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, we expect electronics, toys, home goods, and fashion to all see discounts. And that includes even newer releases around items that will likely be hot tickets this holiday season.

Now the best place to look will be the Prime Early Access sale daily deal pages on Amazon.com, but here on TheStreet Deals -- as well as our friends at SI Showcase, SI Swim, and Parade -- will be curating the best deals to give you a cheat sheet to the best of the best.

Amazon’s even started to roll out some early Prime Day Early Sales:

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.