The Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals

From 4K to LED, and OLED to QLED TV, it all depends on your budget and your desire. During Prime Day, here are the biggest TV deals to help you save.

Amazon Prime Day is a prime time to upgrade the TV in your family room, living room, guest room...who are we kidding, any room in your house! Why? Because models from Amazon, Hisense, Samsung, and Sony are all seeing major discounts during Prime Day's 48-hour event.

So whether you're after an LED, OLED, QLED, or just a 4K TV in general, read on for our top Prime Day TV deals.

Best Deal: Amazon Fire TVs

It’s not surprising that Amazon is offering its bestselling, 4K UHD 55-inch Fire TV at tremendous savings this week. In fact, at 45% off, it may be one of the best sales of Prime Day.

This 55-inch delivers a 4K UHD picture with support for standards like HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus for a top-quality viewing experience. You get 3 HDMI ports, including one that is eARC. The latter allows you to connect a sound bar or other speakers to create a theater quality experience in your home.

If you’re looking for a smaller screen that’s still packed with features, the 43-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series can meet your needs for a child’s bedroom, a home office, or even your kitchen. All 4-Series models include a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote so you can easily find your favorite movies and shows with just a word, check the weather, sports scores, and even the news. Like its big brother, the 55-inch model, the 43-inch 4-Series has 3 HDMI inputs with one being eARC.

Best Reviews: Hisense 4K QLED

The Hisense Fire TV U6 Series 50-inch 4K QLED delivers all the color, brightness and resolution you want in a TV for your media room, living room, bedroom or anywhere else in the home. Since this is the Fire TV edition of Hisense's U6, it's running an Amazon-made FireOS.

This makes it easy to enjoy Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max with a subscription, as well as free streaming services like Freevee, Pluto TV, and Tubi. In terms of picture, the Quantum Dot filters deliver a wider color gamut for richer, more accurate picture quality. With four out of five stars, and more than 50% of reviewers giving it a 5-star rating, this TV could be one of the best values of Prime Day. You'll also find support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 and HDR10+.

Best Brand Quality: Samsung QLED TVs

Samsung TVs may be a bit more pricey than a Hisense or a Fire TV, but you're paying for a long-standing brand and one that’s trusted and recommended by professional audiovisual installers. And right now you can score a 55-inch Q80A 4K QLED at 33% off for just $798.

Along with a vibrant, crisp picture, the Q80A offers "object tracking sound" which makes better use of the integrated 60-watt speakers. Essentially audio and sound produced will better line-up with elements on the screen. Plus, Alexa capabilities are baked in. And while this a 2021 model, Samsung's improvements for the 2022 line weren't major year over year.

Best Picture: Sonly OLED TVs

If you're after the best possible picture quality and can control the lighting in your space well, then there is likely nothing better than an OLED. And Sony is pretty much the expert in the industry for them. This 55-inch A80J is from 2021 and delivers a vibrant, crisp picture that focuses in on realism. You won't see crazy vibrant pops of hue, but rather more in line with the creators intent.

Amazon's Choice: Samsung Frame TV

It’s not just that we’re big fans of Samsung, they also happen to have incredible Prime Day deals this year. This one is also Amazon’s Choice, with 4.5 out of 5 stars and for good reason. Samsung's The Frame line doesn't just turn to black when it's not in use, rather you can transform the screen into a beautiful piece of artwork. You can pick from a library of over 1,400 (with a subscription) or even pick from your own photos.

This 55-inch Frame also has Alexa built-in for voice activation to find your favorite shows, change the channel, control smart home devices, and play music. Additionally, a Tizen interface let's you to stream all your favorite services through your home’s WiFi.

The Quantum Dot technology in this Samsung QLED Smart TV delivers bolder, brighter pictures and deeper blacks, while the Quantum Processor 4K upscales any content to 4K through artificial intelligence algorithms.

Note: This is also last year’s model but you can also save 20% on the newest version, originally $1498 and now $1,198.

Best Prime Day TV Accessory Deals

You can always use a few extra HDMI cables, especially if you’re buying a new TV for your home. This 10-foot braided cable with nylon and gold connectors will deliver the best audio quality from your cable box, Blu-Ray player, Apple TV, laptop, or gaming system.

If you have more devices or gaming systems than your TV has HDMI ports, this affordable splitter could solve your problems. Turn one HDMI port into two with this easy-to-connect, top-rated switch that is Amazon’s Choice for HDMI splitters and save more than 25% on Prime Day.

A must-have for every home theater or gaming family, this 4-out, 1-in HDMI 2.0 switcher is compatible with 8K TVs to deliver the ultimate quality. Accommodate your Xbox, PS5, Fire Stick, Blu-Ray or any combination of devices with this handy box. Includes a remote control to easily switch sources.

Simplify your smart TV experience with the latest generation of the Fire TV device at 58% off this Prime Day. The Fire TV Stick is compatible with Alexa for voice control through the remote and lets you stream all your favorite shows from streaming services, plus watch live TV on Sling TV, YouTube, and other services. A caveat though — this device only streams in up to 1080p HD, not 4K.

If you’ve invested in a 4K TV, you want to make sure you can experience your favorite shows and movies at the best resolution you can. The Fire TV Stick 4K lets you do exactly that. Compatible with 4K UHD TVs, the Fire TV Stick seamlessly streams from all the major services, plus watch live TV and sports.

This top-rated model with 4.7 stars from Amazon reviewers also has Alexa capabilities so you can control lights, view live camera feeds, stream music, check the weather and more, all through your TV.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

What to look for when picking a TV?

When you’re shopping for a TV, you’ll probably want to spring for the largest screen size you can afford that will fit comfortably in your room. After all, you rarely hear anyone complain that they should have purchased a smaller TV.

You’ll also want to look at features like how many USB and HDMI 2.0 inputs are available for your gaming systems and streaming sticks, the refresh rate which affects your viewing experience especially during gaming, and, of course, the resolution.

Most of the models available today are 4K and up. If you have the money to spend, future-proofing your TV with an 8K model isn’t a bad idea, especially since most models can upscale 4K content to 8K resolution.

