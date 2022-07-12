Prime Day is here and you can save on earbuds, headphones, smartphones, smart home gadgets, and TVs.

It's officially Amazon Prime Day and that means a boatload of discounts have arrived for Prime Members. You can save on everything from fashion to beauty with home goods and essentials in between. But here, we're focusing in on the best deals across all things tech.

From TVs and earbuds to Apple and Amazon devices, Prime Day is filled with discounts on leading gadgets. So without further-ado, let's dive into the tech worth shopping during this two-day event.

Best Prime Day Earbuds Deals

Beats Fit Pro are some of the best true wireless earbuds available with great sound, strong noise cancellation, excellent transparency and up to six hours of playback. And thanks to the Apple H1 chip inside, these will fast pair with your iPhone and sync across your Apple devices. They also come in purple and green.

Second Generation AirPods are down to just $89! So that means AirPods with fast pairing, five hours of battery life, a comfortable fit, and hands-free Siri for under $100.

Beats Studio Buds are a rare feat in the world of earbuds as they'll fast pair with an iPhone and any Android phone alike. They also offer a super comfortable fit, eight hours of playback, noise cancellation, and a transparency mode.

Like the Beats Fit Pro, AirPods Pro feature class-leading noise cancellation and transparency modes for earbuds. They also comfortably seal off your ear for a fit that won't fall out and Adaptive EQ will mix the audio for your ears in real-time.

Yes, Powerbeats Pro don't feature noise cancellation but with the classic ear-hook design, we bet these won't fall out of your ears even during an intense workout. They also offer classic Beats sound with strong bass and last for nine hours on a full charge.

Best Prime Day Headphones Deals

Apple's AirPods Max are some of the best over-ear headphones you can get and we think there the ultimate headphones for traveling. They offer a ridiculously comfortable fit even for hours on end, over 20 hours of battery life, and class-leading noise cancellation.

Sony's WH-1000XM4 offer over 32 hours of battery life, can fold down for easy transport, and offer excellent noise cancellation. They're also over $100 off for Prime Day which makes them a near instant purchase.

The Studio3 Headphones not only look cool and sleek in Matte Black, but they offer a cozy fit from large over-ear ear cups and fast pair with your iPhone thanks to the Apple W1 chip. In terms of sound, you can except a crisp, rich and vibrant mix as well.

If you want Beats headphones, but prefer a more compact on-ear design, than this sale on the Solo 3 deserves a look. You'll still get fast pairing with Apple devices and robust audio, but the battery life is upgrade to up to 40 hours here. And you can pick from three fun colors including a vibrant red.

Best Prime Day Laptop Deals

Leading the pack is a $200 discount on the M1 Pro powered 14-inch MacBook. For $1,799, this laptop will be a best in terms of performance and comes in the new modern look that Apple introduced in 2021. It's 14.2-inch Liquid Retina display scales up to 120Hz for a buttery smooth viewing experience.

With a 15.6-inch Full HD display and an AMD Ryzen 3 Quad-Core processor, the Acer Aspire 5 is excellent mid-range Windows 11 laptop. It sports a sleek silver paint-job in wedged design with pretty slim bezels around the screen.

Right now, you can score over $300 off the Surface Laptop 4. This Windows laptop made by Microsoft sports a sleek, modern design with the keyboard surrounded by Alcantara fabric. Trust us, it's a joy in use. It's also powered by an AMED Ryzen 5 Surface Edition processor with 16GB of RAM and comes out of the box with 256GB of storage.

Those after a bit more power and a flippable form factor, can consider the Lenovo Flex 5i. This 14-inch Full HD laptop is discounted by $50 and sports a hinge that lets you flip the screen all the way back to use it in different modes. It's powered by an Intel core i7 with 12GB of RAM.

Best Prime Day Mobile Accessory Deals

This Anker charger could eliminate you needing three separate wall plugs in you home or while on the road. The Nano II 65-Watt has three ports: two USB-C and one USB-A. This way you could charge a laptop, a tablet, and a phone with one plug.

Have an AirTag or getting one during Prime Day? Well, since it doesn't have a hole built-in, you'll need an accessory. And Belkin's popular and well-reviewed AirTag Case with a Key Ring is discounted to $7.99 from $12.99.

Elago makes the coolest stands for charging your Apple Watch. And this one looks like the first colorful iMac and is just a delight. It's discounted to $10.39 for Prime Day, and you'll just slot the charger that came your Apple Watch into here. Easy-peasy setup.

And as a reminder, the Apple Watch Series 7 is down to its lowest price ever at $279 -- $120 off -- for the 41mm GPS.

The Stream Deck isn't just for gamers, but rather it's a little LCD screen with a bunch of keys that you can program to complete a task. For instance, start a stream on twitch or open a website. It's 33% off at just $99.99 for Prime Day and it works with a Mac or a PC.

Whether you need more storage in your Android phone, a Nintendo Switch, a laptop, or even a digital camera, this Prime Day deal is perfect. For $36 you can get a 256GB SanDisk Extreme microSD card.

Yes, it's kind of crazy that a 1TB microSD card is a reality and this deal is pretty bonkers. You're saving $90 -- aka 45% off -- the normal $199.99 cost and can add a plethora of storage to device with a compatible slot for $109.99.

Best Prime Day Phone Deals

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is basically everything you could want in an Android smartphone. A three-lens main camera setup with up to 100x Space Zoom, a speedy processor that can handle any task, and the S22 Ultra also features an S-Pen for notes and doodles.

Google's flagship Pixel 6 Pro is seeing a sharp $200 off for Prime Day. It's powered by Google's custom Tensor processor, runs an ultra-clean, sleek version of Android, and features three cameras on the back.

Don't need three cameras, but still want clean Android. The standard Pixel 6 for $499 is the deal for you then. It's slightly smaller than the 6 Pro with a 6.4-inch display, but delivers a remarkably similar experience. It's an excellent deal.

OnePlus' Nord N200 is an affordable 5G-capable Android smartphone. It starts with a 6.49-inch display clocked at 90Hz refresh rate and is paired with a 5,000mAh battery for a long runtime. You also get a triple lens setup on the back and a pinhole selfie camera on the front.

The flagship OnePlus 10 Pro is seeing a cool $100 discount this Prime Day. It's a larger device with a 6.7-inch 120Hz display and it's powered by the zippy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with 8GB of RAM. And the rear triple camera system was developed in partnership with Hasselblad.

The compact and folding Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is down to just $699.99. And let me be clear, this is really the first folding smartphone for the masses with flagship level specs and a more affordable price. It folds in half like the clamshell phones of the past and looks really cool with a modern design. Plus it has two terrific main cameras — a wide and ultra-wide, to capture any shot.

Moto G Power ($149.99, originally $249.99)

The affordable Moto G Power is $100 of at $149.99 and is a 6.6-inch smartphone that can last for up to three days on a full charge. It's running Android with a Motorola user interface on top, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, and features a triple camera system on the back.

Best Prime Day Portable Speaker Deals

Not only does the Marshall Emberton speaker instantly level up your rockstar status but it has tactile physical controls on the top and produces vibrant, rich sound. Better yet, you can adjust the EQ mix in realtime via the companion app for Android or iOS.

The SoundLink Revolve Series II produces sound in all direction, in a full 360-degrees of audio coverage. It's pretty neat and it also has a bold, modern design in your choice of silver or black. You can control it from the connected device or with controls on top.

The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is 21% off this Prime Day and is an ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker with easy to use button controls and a long 15 hours of battery life. And as the name suggests, it has pretty strong bass.

Sony's ultra-compact SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker lasts for 16 hours, charges with USB-C, and is IP67 certified against water. This way it can survive a dip in the pool or a trip to the spa as the coating can handle direct sunlight.

Best Prime Day Smart Home Deals

For just $20, you can't go wrong with this entry-level smart speaker. It's an easy way to add Alexa to a room and produces good sound for it's size.

If you're tired of boring alarm clocks, the Echo Dot with Clock deserves a spot on your nightstand. It's all the power of the spherical 4th Gen Dot with an LED dot display on the front to show the time and some fun graphics. It's 45% off for Prime Day.

Amazon's Echo Show 15 is the largest Alexa-powered smart display and is designed to be placed on stand or mounted on your wall. It can be used as a photo frame, to watch content, or even as a shared family calendar. It's discounted to $179.99 from $249.99 for Prime Day.

The entry-level Nest Thermostat offers a sleek design in a few different shades with a simple LED display. You'll control the temperature via a slider on the right side and it's an app controlled via the Google Home app.

This deal on two Blink Mini indoor security cameras is pretty incredible. You get two of these compact and 1080p HD cameras for less than the MSRP of one at just $29.99. These are easy to setup and integrate closely with Alexa.

The Nest Learning Thermostat made the smart thermostat a mainstream device and is just super smart. It will learn, fairly quickly, your habits and preferred temperatures to make getting up to adjust the thermostat a thing of the past.

Ring's Floodlight Camera has all the expected features of an outdoor floodlight camera, but it also offers 3D Motion Detection. So if someone is on your property you can see there path from a top down perspective. It's 28% off this Prime Day.

There is a good chance you know of the classic Furbo, aka the dog camera that can shoot treats out. But now the 360-degree version of this adds in a rotating base so you can rotate it from a far, find your dog, and then give her or him a treat.

Samsung's AirDresser is kind of like having a dry cleaner in your home. This closet shaped device has three hangars and can steam or sanitize really any type of object. From button downs to sweaters with plush toys and blankets in between. And the best thing is that you don't need a direct water line -- just plug it into a standard outlet and fill up the water reservoir from the tap.

Best Prime Day Smartwatch Deals

The Apple Watch Series 7 for just $280 might just be the best deal of Prime Day and it's certainly leading the pack for best smartwatch deals. The 41mm screen stretches all the way to the edges and it features Apple's latest health sensor stack for heart rate reading, on-wrist ECGs and even the ability to take your Blood Oxygen levels. It's also the only Apple Watch in the lineup that can fast charge.

If you're after a larger 45mm Apple Watch, that version of the Series 7 in all colors is all seeing a sharp discount to just $309. That's $120 off the $429 MSRP and it has all the same features as the 41mm.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is an excellent smartwatch for your Samsung Galaxy phone or any other Android phone. It's running the latest version of wearOS and sports a bunch of health features. The Galaxy Watch 4 can track daily exercise, steps and sleep along with taking an ECG and monitoring your heart rate. The "Classic" in the name hints at the moveable circular bezel around the display.

This smartwatch from TicWatch is seeing a $90 discount to just $299.99. It can complete health and fitness tracking like steps or calories along with sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring. It's best for Android phones since it's running WearOS and is powered by a Qualcomm chipset.

Garmin's been making smartwatches for a bit and the Vivoactive 4 blends the features of a smartwatch with a lot of workout friendly ones. Yes, you can download music to your wrist for easy streaming, but it can also track your energy levels, heart rate, steps, active minutes, stress and even your Blood Oxygen levels.

Best Prime Day Streaming Sticks and Boxes Deals

$70 off the newest Apple TV 4K is not a deal to gloss over. For $109 you're getting a streaming box that can play content at up to high-frame-rate 4K with support for Dolby Vision and HDR. Plus it integrates deeply with the Apple ecosystem and comes with the epic Siri Remote.

If you want to make an older non-smart TV, a smart one then the Fire Tv Stick Lite makes a lot of sense — as long as that TV is just an HD one. This supports playback at up to Full HD, provides instant access to all the major streaming services, and is super simple to setup.

Amazon's flagship streaming stick is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and it's 36% off at $34.99 for Prime Day. In our testing it's quick to open apps and even stream games on Luna, and this is thanks to a faster processor inside. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that has TV controls (for power and volume) built-in.

Best Prime Day TV Deals

Amazon's own Fire TV Omni is all about connivence and delivering the best Fire TV experience possible. Yes, it's a 4K UHD picture that's pretty good with support for HDR 10 and Dolby Vision, but it's also a fully hands-free Alexa device. Oh, and it's just $279.99 for a 50-inch TV or $499.99 for the 65-inch.

Sony's A80J OLED is a delightful TV that offers an immersive view — just make sure it's a in a room where you can control the natural lighting. It's a full 4K picture that offers strong contrast points and vibrancy, but also sticks with recreating visuals in a natural way. It also runs on the Google TV smart platform for instant access to streaming services.

Samsung's The Frame looks great whether the TV is on or off. You see instead of turning to a black screen, it will showcase art of a photo of your choosing. It also features a slim, no-gap wall mount and delivers a 4K QLED picture. The 55-inch size is down to just $979.99.

If you're after a big TV, this deal on an 86-inch LG NanoCell is hard to pass up. It's over $900 off at just $1,795.99 for a huge 86-inch 4K UHD picture. LG's custom A7 Gen 4 AI Processor will power the whole thing and handle all content upscaling, plus both the Google Assistant and Alexa are built-in.

Samsung's Q60B will deliver a vibrant picture with crisp details in a sleek build — and it's discounted by $100 for Prime Day. It's able to produce vibrant, rich images thanks to a Quantum Dot setup which enables a 100% color volume. And for streaming, it's powered by the custom Tizen interface out of the box.

The Freestyle isn't a regular TV, rather it's an ultra-compact projector that can place up to a 100-inch 4K screen on any surface. Be it a wall or even a ceiling, and it will auto level, keystone and focus within just a few minutes. You can AirPlay or Google Cast content to it, or navigate the built-in Tizen interface to access all your streaming services.

