What Our Readers Are Buying During Prime Day

We’ve been asking our co-workers and readers what they’ve been buying during Amazon Prime Day. From Echos to garlic presses, here are the top sellers.
If you’re like us, you’ve been incessantly scrolling through Amazon’s Prime Day deals – and maybe spent way more money than you originally planned. From early gift buying to everyday household necessities, the sales are too sweet to pass up.

We’ve been asking our friends, family, co-workers, and readers what they’ve been buying during Amazon Prime Day, and here’s the results from day one. There could be a few deals you haven’t stumbled across yourself and can’t live without.

Don’t forget that Day Two of Prime Day will be ending with a bang tonight at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. We’ll be updating all of our content to continue to track the best deals throughout the event, so be sure to check back again for more sales and steals. 

Apple AirPods Pro

Currently $169.99, originally $249 (32% off). Noise cancellation, transparency modes and spatial audio at discounted price make this purchase a no-brainer.

Apple's Airpod Pro

Apple Watch Series 7

The 41mm is $279 (a $120 discount) and the 45mm is currently $309, originally $429. Fitness trackers don’t have to just look like step counters anymore. We appreciate the combination of health and wellness tracking while it functions as an extension of your smartphone.

apple watch series 7 blue

AmazonBasics Glass Food Containers

This 14-piece set is budget-friendly, food-safe, and heat resistant. The containers are freezer, microwave and oven safe (though the lids are not oven or microwave safe). Currently $18.52, originally $29.71 (38% off).

AmazonBasics Glass Containers

AmazonBasics Trash Bags

Who are we to scoff when it comes to saving valuable dollars on household essentials? These AmazonBasics trash bags are easy to stuff into your cart while you search for other tech, home and fashion must-haves. Currently $12.12, originally $15.77 (23% off).

AmazonBasics trash bags

Anker Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Currently $23.99, originally $29.99 (20% off). We’ve been pleasantly surprised at the number of folks who have been purchasing this product, but it makes sense. A well-respected tech accessories brand, a good discount, and a product that assists in multiple device charging needs - priceless!

anker 31-in-1 charger
Belkin AirTag Case with Key Ring

Currently $7.59, originally $12.99 (42% off). This twist-and-lock design will hold your AirTag and can be attached to your belongings, or even your pets.

Belkin AirTag Case

Duracell AA Batteries 6-count

Once again, sometimes your needs outweigh your desire for a new TV (though plenty of people have purchased some new TVs this week). Currently $7.12, originally $10.99 (35% off).

Duracell AA 6-pack

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Arguably the most attractive deal on the Amazon devices, the Echo Dot fourth generation is currently $19.99, originally $49.99 (60% off). Making your home a smart home is all the rage, and whether you’re a Google-for-life or Alexa ride-or-die, snagging this deal just makes sense.

Echo Dot 4th Gen

Grill Basket Value Set

Currently $19.96, originally $29.99 (33% off). Nothing better than grilling in the summer, with the scent of smokey barbecue wafting back into the house every time the door opens. This is a great accessory for any grilling aficionado in your life.

stainless steel grill and smoke basket

Premium Garlic Press

Nothing says flashy like a rose gold garlic press, and we’re here for it. Currently $10.39, originally $13.99 (26% off).

Rose Gold garlic press

REVLON One-Step Volumizer

Currently $35.63, originally $59.99 (41% off). I use the Revlon One-Step brush and can attest it’s worth every penny. Especially if you’re not quite so adept at managing a blow dryer and round brush at the same time.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Air Brush

Sengled Smart Light Bulbs

Currently $11.77, originally $14.99 (21% off). Talk about some serious mood lighting. Our household has a couple of bulbs in almost every room now - and it doesn’t always have to be set to a fashion color. You can choose bright white and soft yellow, as well as a wild assortment of blue, red, pink and green.

Sengled lightbulbs

Travel Compression Bags

Get a 12-pack of travel compression bags for $19.99, originally $29.99 (33% off). No vacuum needed.

12 travel compression bags

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Currently $27.99, originally $47 (40% off). With over 172,000 ratings, this powerhouse dietary supplement is even more popular with such steep discounts over the last two days. Paleo friendly and Whole30 approved with no added sugars or sweeteners.

Vital Proteins collagen peptides

Water Magnet Microfiber Drying Towel

Cut your drying time with this microfiber drying towel. It’s also machine washable. Currently $5.41, originally $12 (55% off)

Water magnet drying towel

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

