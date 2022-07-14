Skip to main content

30 Prime Day Deals Still Live Today

While Amazon Prime Day has ended, that doesn't mean the party ended. We're rounding up the ongoing sales in tech, home, beauty and travel categories.
Retail Store Sale Lead

With the 48-hour Amazon Prime Day event in our taillights, perhaps you splurged and bought your entire wish list that went on sale. Or maybe you ignored the hype and continued about your day, only to realize you have some things you need – and realized you still want to take advantage of any lingering sales today.

You’re in luck! There are still some hefty discounts happening today. While admittedly not quite as steep as what you would have found during Amazon’s lightning deals yesterday, these continued deals are nothing to sneeze at either. We’re rounding up the products still on sale the day after Prime Day across tech, home, beauty, and travel categories.

Tech Items Still On Sale After Prime Day

Anker USB C Charger ($59.99, originally $65.99)

Anker USB C Charger

Anker Magnetic Phone Grip ($15.99, originally $19.99)

Anker magnetic phone clip

Apple AirPods Pro ($169.99, originally $249)

These never went any lower than $169, so you’re still in the clear to purchase a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for the best price.

Apple's Airpod Pro

Apple Watch Series 7, 45mm ($349.99, originally $429)

This is actually a better deal than the Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) which is $369 for a smaller screen size. Highly recommended you snag soon before they return to full price.

Apple Watch Series 7 Red

2021 Apple TV 4K, 32GB ($169.98, originally $179)

apple tv 4k with new siri remote 2020

Beats Fit Pro ($159,95, originally $199.95)

Beats Fit Pro

Echo Dot, 4th Gen ($35.99, originally $49.99)

Echo Dot 4th Gen

Google Pixel 6 Pro ($699.99, originally $899.99)

pixel 6 pro

Google Nest Thermostat ($88.83, originally $129.99)

Google Nest Thermostat
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB Wi-FI ($299.99, originally $349.99)

Samsung galaxy tab s6 lite

Sengled Smart Light Bulbs ($11.62, originally $14.99)

Sengled lightbulbs

Surge Protector Power Strip ($17.98, originally $19.99)

surge protector power strip

Youdgee Massage Gun ($49.99, originally $79.99)

Youdgee portable massage

Home and Beauty Items Still On Sale After Prime Day

Amazon Basics Tall Kitchen Trash Bags, 120-count ($14.30, originally $15.72)

AmazonBasics trash bags

Amazon Basics Women’s Razor Blades ($16.84, originally $22.54)

Amazon Basics womens razors

Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers ($17.99, originally $24.99)

Cleverfy shower steamers

Duracell AA Batteries, 6-count ($7.25, originally $10.99)

Duracell AA 6-pack

Greecho Portable Blender ($39.99, originally $59.99)

Greecho portable blender

Grill Basket Value Set ($23.99, originally $29.99)

stainless steel grill and smoke basket

Still at the same price as Prime Day, this Grill Basket set is 20% off.

Kleenex Hand Towels, 6-boxes ($19.14, originally $21.59)

Kleenex hand towels

Magnetic Measuring Spoons ($15.97, originally $25.99)

Magnetic measuring spoons

Moen Double Robe Hook ($9.95, originally $17.25)

Moen Double Robe Hook

Premium Garlic Press ($9.99, originally $12.99)

Premium Garlic Press

REVLON One-Step Volumizer ($35.63, originally $59.99)

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Air Brush

Washing Machine Cleaner ($14.95, originally $19.99)

Washing Machine Cleaner

Water Magnet Microfiber Drying Towel ($5.41, originally $12)

Water magnet drying towel

Travel Items Still On Sale After Prime Day

16-pack Travel Bottle Set ($14.99, originally $22.58)

TSA approved travel bottles

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack ($29.99, originally $41.99)

Travel backpack

Memory Foam Travel Pillow ($16.99, originally $24.99)

Travel pillows

Pet Items Still On Sale After Prime Day

Potaroma Catnip Balls ($12.99, originally $16.99)

Catnip Balls

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

