30 Prime Day Deals Still Live Today

With the 48-hour Amazon Prime Day event in our taillights, perhaps you splurged and bought your entire wish list that went on sale. Or maybe you ignored the hype and continued about your day, only to realize you have some things you need – and realized you still want to take advantage of any lingering sales today.
You’re in luck! There are still some hefty discounts happening today. While admittedly not quite as steep as what you would have found during Amazon’s lightning deals yesterday, these continued deals are nothing to sneeze at either. We’re rounding up the products still on sale the day after Prime Day across tech, home, beauty, and travel categories.
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Tech Items Still On Sale After Prime Day
Anker USB C Charger ($59.99, originally $65.99)
Anker Magnetic Phone Grip ($15.99, originally $19.99)
Apple AirPods Pro ($169.99, originally $249)
These never went any lower than $169, so you’re still in the clear to purchase a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for the best price.
Apple Watch Series 7, 45mm ($349.99, originally $429)
This is actually a better deal than the Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) which is $369 for a smaller screen size. Highly recommended you snag soon before they return to full price.
2021 Apple TV 4K, 32GB ($169.98, originally $179)
Beats Fit Pro ($159,95, originally $199.95)
Echo Dot, 4th Gen ($35.99, originally $49.99)
Google Pixel 6 Pro ($699.99, originally $899.99)
Google Nest Thermostat ($88.83, originally $129.99)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB Wi-FI ($299.99, originally $349.99)
Sengled Smart Light Bulbs ($11.62, originally $14.99)
Surge Protector Power Strip ($17.98, originally $19.99)
Youdgee Massage Gun ($49.99, originally $79.99)
Home and Beauty Items Still On Sale After Prime Day
Amazon Basics Tall Kitchen Trash Bags, 120-count ($14.30, originally $15.72)
Amazon Basics Women’s Razor Blades ($16.84, originally $22.54)
Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers ($17.99, originally $24.99)
Duracell AA Batteries, 6-count ($7.25, originally $10.99)
Greecho Portable Blender ($39.99, originally $59.99)
Grill Basket Value Set ($23.99, originally $29.99)
Still at the same price as Prime Day, this Grill Basket set is 20% off.
Kleenex Hand Towels, 6-boxes ($19.14, originally $21.59)
Magnetic Measuring Spoons ($15.97, originally $25.99)
Moen Double Robe Hook ($9.95, originally $17.25)
Premium Garlic Press ($9.99, originally $12.99)
REVLON One-Step Volumizer ($35.63, originally $59.99)
Washing Machine Cleaner ($14.95, originally $19.99)
Water Magnet Microfiber Drying Towel ($5.41, originally $12)
Travel Items Still On Sale After Prime Day
16-pack Travel Bottle Set ($14.99, originally $22.58)
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack ($29.99, originally $41.99)
Memory Foam Travel Pillow ($16.99, originally $24.99)
Pet Items Still On Sale After Prime Day
Potaroma Catnip Balls ($12.99, originally $16.99)
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.