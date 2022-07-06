From cleaning supplies and snacks to vacuums and storage, we're on the hunt for the best Amazon Prime Day deals on all your home essentials.

There’s nothing more satisfying than saving on big-ticket items like appliances, TVs and laptops. But coupon clipping and grocery store hauls aren’t a fad for nothing -- saving a few extra bucks on everyday household items can add up.

You might not be one to brag on social media when you find toilet paper a couple of dollars cheaper, but you also shouldn’t avoid stocking up when you get the chance. We’re on the hunt for home essentials that are on sale, and why you should consider buying during Amazon's Prime Day 48-hour event on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Appliances

If coffee and cappuccino aren’t your thing, we won’t be leaving out the best tea kettles going on sale during Prime Day. We’ve reviewed the Cosori tea kettle in the past with our roundup of our favorites, and you can snag this electric kettle for 14% off, down to $23.98.

Snag this deal on a digital meat thermometer, perfect for grilling. With a waterproof design, it’s easy to wash in running water.

Instant Pot has been a fan-favorite for years now, and it’s not just the 7-in-1 pressure cooker ($74.95, 25% off) making waves.

Be sure to check out the Instant Pot Fortex Air Fryer ($83.95, originally $139.99), and the Instant Pot 6-quart Electric Round Dutch Oven ($174.95, originally $229.99) currently on sale.

This handheld milk frother is perfect for creating a beautiful milky foam within 20 seconds for your coffee, latte, milk shake, cappuccino and hot chocolate.

With the Ninja Professional Blender at almost 40,000 reviews, you cannot afford to miss this deal. Currently $69.99, this highly-rated blender is already 30% off ahead of Prime Day.

If you’ve made it a personal goal this year to be more proactive about healthy eating choices, check out this SmartHeart digital kitchen scale. It includes calorie and carb calculations for 14 popular food categories, and a large LCD display for easy reading.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Household Goods

The more you buy, the better the price. If you buy the 56-count pack, it’s down to $0.62 per battery, compared to $1.12 with the 12-count pack. Subscribe and save to save an additional 5%, and up to 15% on repeat deliveries.

This 24-pack of Energizer's longest-lasting MAX AA batteries are currently marked down 12%.

As a general-purpose battery, the Duracell Coppertop D alkaline battery is made to power everyday devices throughout the home, like toys, remote controls, flashlights, clocks and radios, portable electronics, and more.

This bundle contains six boxes, with 60 Kleenex hand towels per box.

Premium tough food cleaning powers away burnt-on foods, while built-in rinse aid action and the grease-fighting power of Dawn make your dishes dazzle. Plus, the company claims that Cascade Platinum dishwashing detergent is formulated to help prevent hard-water filming-keeping your machine looking fresh and clean.

We can't lie - we're fans of The Pink Stuff cleaning paste. With almost 126,000 reviews, it's safe to say this is the cleaning product you simply can't live without. You can use it on just about any surface to remove stains and grease including stoves, kitchen floors, bathtubs, ceramics, porcelain, marble, wood, silverware, jewelry, and more.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Food and Nutrition Products

Considered by many as a “cooking grade” syrup according to the company, Anderson’s is a great natural sweetener for topping pancakes, is kosher and naturally vegan-friendly.

Save 38% with these early Prime Day deals on Bulletproof’s original medium roast coffee. Sourced from Guatemala, Columbia and El Salvador and Rainforest Alliance Certified to use best practices that support farm, forest communities and families.

The company claims it takes 50 tart cherries per bottle, the cherry juice is not made from concentrate, and has zero added sugar. Reviewers say it has a bright flavor, not watered down and not too sour to enjoy. If you prefer tartness over sweetness, this is the drink for you.

Save up to 25% on baking supplies including Simple Mills almond flour baking mix ($5.50, originally $7.22) and Navitas organic grain-free flour ($8.50, originally $9.99).

Why buy one flavor when you can have six! From sea salt to zesty jalapeno, this Deep River variety pack is a great option for summer snacks.

Sometimes there’s nothing better than a quick on-the-go beef jerky snack to satisfy your cravings.

Save 7% on Langers apple juice with no sugar, sweeteners or colors added.

The Zenify zero sugar sparkling beverage claims to help reduce stress and stay focused throughout the day. According to the company, the drink is infused with the same stress-relieving antioxidants found in 25 cups of green tea with no caffeine. With zero sugar and designed to be vegan friendly, if you’re looking for something to calm you down during a busy day, this could be the choice for you.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Robot, Cordless, and Upright Vacuums

Get up to 43% off the Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum. With over 7,600 reviews and from a trusted brand in the vacuum space, this is the perfect deal for anyone looking for some help cleaning around the house for a great price. It comes with three brush types, 120 minute runtime and comes with a charging dock, two side brushes and filters. Set up a cleaning schedule with the SharkClean app.

By far one of the most popular vacuums on Amazon, this Shark TruePet Upright has over 11,000 reviews and is currently marked down 31%. It comes with a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner, and a multi-surface cleaning option from hard floor to carpet mode.

Marked down 34% ahead of Prime Day, this Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum offers 50 minutes of runtime, self-cleaning brushroll for powerful pet hair pick up, HEPA filtration and anti-allergen seal, and a low-profile design to clean under most types of furniture.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Storage and Home Accessories

Shop the Amazon Brand bed and bath essentials, from blended Egyptian cotton bath towels, terry bathrobes, and cotton bedsheet sets.

This IRIS small garment rack stands just under four feet tall, with side hooks and shelves that are adjustable. Perfect for a small room, laundry or entryway, you can use this rack to hang coats, hats, bags and more.

Organize your closet or hallway and keep your items dust free with these stackable shoe box storage bins. They have a clear front for easy view, with rear ventilation holes to allow for air circulation and odor prevention. Perfect for shoes, scarves, winter gear, toys, games and more.

These large plastic storage container bins come with durable lids, buckets and pull handles for easy and discreet storage options. The 12-quart six-pack starts at $38.25, with the largest size a set of 53-quart six-packs for $84.99.

Starting at $210.88 for a twin mattress up to $459.99 for a king, this 10-inch hybrid memory foam mattress is designed with a soft knit fabric top cover and hundreds of individual pocket springs for full support. And whether you’re looking for a child’s bed or guest room addition, you can test out the mattress with a 100-day trial.

More Products and Coverage

Be sure to check out our continued coverage this week until we reach the Amazon Prime Day event, coming soon.

When is Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour sale starting Tuesday, July 12 through July 13.

Early deals have already begun, giving shoppers access to some long-running sales, especially on Amazon-produced devices, tech, home essentials and tons of other products.

Do you need a subscription to get access to Prime Day deals?

As the name implies, you definitely need a Prime subscription to take part in this exclusive event held by Amazon.

If you're on the fence, you can start with a 30-day free trial. You can access to exclusive deals, streaming content, music, free two-day shipping and more.

Prices were raised this year. If you prefer a monthly subscription, you can join for $14.99 per month, free to cancel at any time. For the best deal, the $139 per year drops the monthly price to just under $12 per month.