Get a $10 Credit for Using Your Amazon Prime Benefits

Whether you’re an existing Prime Member or brand new, you can get a $10 credit for using four features you get with the membership.

Amazon

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

So yes, Prime Day -- Amazon’s two-day sale event -- is approaching quickly on July 12th and 13th. We’re tracking the early deals and what you can expect to be on sale ahead of the event, and now Amazon is offering a great cash-generating promotion ahead of Prime Day.

Whether you’re an existing Prime Member or just decided to sign up for the service, you can get a $10 credit for using four features you get with the membership. How cool is that? And it’s all pretty easy, so let’s walk through it.

How to earn the $10 Credit?

Here's how to earn the $10 credit:

Stream a movie or show on Prime Video. Listen to a song on Prime Music. Use Prime Reading to pick out a book. Purchase something that ships with Prime.

That's it! You need to collect four stamps in total to receive the credit.

You’ll navigate to this page on Amazon.com, sign-up for the promotion, and use any of the four services. Amazon’s created a fun stamp for each that you’ll see get filled in as you complete the task. One thing to know is that the Prime-eligible purchase must be $5 or more. You can see full details on the page.

Just remember to activate your stamps to be able to collect them. After a few days -- Amazon suggests it can take up to 48 hours to show as done -- you’ll receive a $10 promotional credit. You also need to complete the stamps by the end of the day on July 13th.

Let’s Recap

The nice thing about this promotion is that Amazon is giving you $10 for using some of the features of your Prime Membership. If you’re not already a member, you can sign-up for Prime and score a free 30-day trial. After that, it will cost $14.99 a month or $139.99 for a whole year. You can see our complete guide to Prime and all the benefits you get here. Our favorite would have to be the free, fast shipping.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s annual shopping event for Prime members. Those enrolled can score discounts on nearly every product category from Amazon devices like a Kindle, Fire Tablet, or an Echo to clothing, home goods, tools, and even appliances. You’ll find that some deals are available across the full two-day event and others are classified as Lightning Deals, which are expected to sell out quickly and run for a limited time. Or until the item is sold out. Prime Day 2022 takes place on July 12th and 13th 2022.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report Prime Day is quickly approaching on July 12th and July 13th 2022.

How Much Does Amazon Prime Cost?

A subscription to Amazon Prime costs either $14.99 a month or $139.99 a year. If you opt for the latter, you’ll get the largest savings and end up paying about $12 a month. You can also get a 30-day free trial to Prime, but know that it will renew automatically after the trial concludes.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.