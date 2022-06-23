If you’re after a deal on an Apple Watch, a Mac, or even AirPods, Amazon is starting deals early ahead of Prime Day 2022.

Amazon's Prime Day is just around the corner -- the two-day sale event is on July 12 and 13 -- but if you’re after a deal on an Apple Watch, a Mac, or even AirPods, the online retailer is starting deals early.

And as we do all year round, we scour the web for the best deals and are breaking down the best early Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report Prime Day deals on all sorts of Apple gadgets ahead. We’ll even note in each section whether or not we expect the discount to go lower. And if you’re unfamiliar with Prime Day or Amazon Prime, keep reading to see what makes this membership so special.

The Best Early Prime Day Apple Deals

Best Early Prime Day AirPods Deals

Ahead of Prime Day, Apple's (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report second-generation AirPods are down to just $99.99 -- that means AirPods for under $100. It’s a standard discount we’ve seen and a good value considering these used to be $159 MSRP last summer.

AirPods second-gen deliver a classic, comfortable look, listening time of up to five hours on a full charge, hands-free “Hey Siri,” and fast pairing with all your Apple Devices. Plus, with a Prime Membership, you’ll get free, fast shipping for $99.99.

Released in October 2021, AirPods third-generation (or AirPods 3) sport a refreshed, compact look. Like the original AirPods, these don’t feature ear tips and just rest in your ear. AirPods 3 deliver closer to 6 hours of listening time, the carrying case supports MagSafe, and these support Spatial Audio. Currently, these are just $10 off at $169, and we expect that discount to increase as we approach Prime Day.

AirPods third-generation ($169, originally $179; amazon.com)

AirPods Pro are probably the best deal leading up to Prime Day. These comfortable earbuds deliver rich, crisp, vibrant audio and support Spatial Audio. Best of all, they feature Active Noise Cancellation and a Transparency mode — both are class-leading. They’re just $174.99 from $249.99 on Amazon right now.

AirPods Pro ($174.99, originally $249; amazon.com)

Last but not least are the expensive but really cool over-ear, AirPods Max. You likely know these from TikTok or our piece on why they're ideal for traveling. And right now, you can score them in either Pink or Space Gray for just $429. That's over 20% off the $549 regular asking price. AirPods Max are built from stainless steel and aluminum, offer an incredibly comfortable fit and are some of the best sound quality you can get.

AirPods Max ($429, originally $549; amazon.com)

Best Early Prime Day iPad Deals

The smallest iPad -- the 2021 iPad Mini -- is nearly $100 off at $409, from $499 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model. This is matching an all-time low we’ve seen, and it’s an excellent time to grab one of these. It’s just as powerful as other iPads and is a perfect size for portability with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display.

iPad Mini 2021 ($409, originally $499; amazon.com)

Next up is the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad, which is still comfortable at $20 off at $309. We expect to see this drop lower as we approach Prime Day, and it’ll be an even better deal. It’s the perfect iPad for both play and work, thanks to the A13 Bionic chip inside. It makes iPadOS fly on the device.

iPad ($309, originally $329; amazon.com)

Those looking for more power in a sub-11-inch size can check out the iPad Air, the Pro model for everyone. It’s seeing a slight discount to $559, which we would bet on increasing during Prime Day. It comes in five fun colors, is powered by the super speedy M1 chip, has Touch ID built into the power button, and lets you see everything on a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display.

iPad Air ($559, originally $599; amazon.com)

Best Early Prime Day Apple Watch Deals

The Apple Watch Series 7 is seeing an excellent $70 off for the 41mm GPS model in Green, Midnight, (PRODUCT) Red, or Blue. It’s just $329 for the most powerful Apple Watch, with an edge-to-edge Always-On brighter Retina Display, support for fast charging, and a bevy of health and fitness features. It’s an excellent deal for the Apple Watch Series 7. You can also save on the larger 45mm Series 7 in the same colors.

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm GPS ($329, originally $399; amazon.com)

($329, originally $399; amazon.com) Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS ($359, originally $429; amazon.com)

If you’re cool without the always-on display and some more advanced health features, the Apple Watch SE is a terrific choice. It’s also the perfect entry point into the world of smartwatches for an Apple user. It’s just $229 for the 40mm GPS in Space Gray, Gold, or Silver. The larger 44mm in the same trio of colors is discounted to $259.

Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS ($229, originally $279; amazon.com)

($229, originally $279; amazon.com) Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS ($259, originally $309; amazon.com)

Best Early Prime Day Apple TV Deals

If you’re all in the Apple ecosystem, the Apple TV 4K makes a lot of sense. It’s a streaming box -- much like a Roku or a Fire TV device -- but it’s running tvOS and is deeply integrated with all of Apple’s services. It also sports my favorite remote ever -- the Siri Remote. It’s $10 off now ahead of Prime Day, and I’d keep an eye on this one for deeper discounts.

Apple TV 4K, 32GB ($169.98, originally $179; amazon.com)

($169.98, originally $179; amazon.com) Apple TV 4K, 64GB ($189.98, originally $199; amazon.com)

Best Early Prime Day Mac Deals

Yes, the first MacBook Pro with an M2 chip is up for order, but that doesn’t make the M1 MacBook Air obsolete. It can still run circles around previous gen Intel Macs and any windows laptop in the same price range. It’s $100 off at just $899 for the M1, 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM in Silver. This is one of the best deals leading into Prime Day.

MacBook Air with M1, 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM ($899, originally $999; amazon.com)

We’re expecting to see discounts on the 14-inch or 16-inch M1 MacBook Pros and the M1 iMac and Mac Mini — so stay tuned as we update this guide with the best deals before and during Prime Day.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon’s 2022 Prime Day is coming in fast and starts on July 12, 2022. As it’s a two-day shopping event, it will close at the end of the day on July 13, 2022. You’ll need a Prime Membership to take advantage of all the deals, and you can expect savings on nearly every category of goods on Amazon.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

Here is some good news — you can start with a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get a feel for the service and see if it makes sense. After that, Amazon Prime is $14.99 a month or $139 for the whole year. The latter is the best deal as you save on the overall cost, which comes to about $12 a month. If you go the free trial route, know that it will automatically charge you after the trial period.

And if you’re a frequent Amazon.com user, the perk of free, fast shipping on most orders will likely make it worth it from the start.

What do you get with a Prime Membership?

Asides from access to Prime Day and the free shipping perk, you also get access to a range of features. With Prime Video, you can watch a bevy of TV shows, movies, and even live sports at no additional charge. And if there is a Whole Foods Market near you, show your Prime Membership for extra savings. We break down all the perks of Amazon Prime in our guide here.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.