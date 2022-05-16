Skip to main content

Powerbeats Pro are Just $180 on Amazon

Listen to your favorite music anywhere with Powerbeats Pro that are sweat-resistant and have more than 9 hours of listening time.
beats powerbeats pro lead

If you’re someone who craves an audio experience that truly immerses you in the music, consider the Powerbeats Pro earbuds. These earbuds produce crisp, rich sound that follows the Beats style for audio excellence and they are on sale for $179.95.

These wireless earbuds make life on the go easy, especially if you have an iPhone. The Apple H1 chip offers seamless Bluetooth connectivity and these will fast pair with your Apple devices for an easy connection. Thanks to the ear-hook design, losing an earbud is not a problem since they securely wraps around your ear. You also don’t have to worry about liquid ruining your earbuds because the reinforced outer shell is both sweat and water-resistant.

A full charge gives you 9 hours of listening time and 24 hours of playback with recharges from the case. If you find yourself with a dead earbud, the fast fuel charge feature will give you 1.5 hours of listening time on a 5-minute charge. So feel confident that your these earbuds will get you through your workday or workout. And in terms of audio, you can expect a bold, rich mix that works a number of genres.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Right now you can score Powerbeats Pro in Black, Navy or Ivory for just $179.95 on Amazon.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Tim Cook Apple Lead
INVESTING
EXPEDISCANOW

Who Was the Best Paid CEO of Them all for 2021?

By Dan Weil
Best Buy Shares Rise on Better-Than-Expected Second Quarter
INVESTING
BBYTROWCVX

Best Buy, Tyson Make Goldman List of Margin of Safety Stocks

By Dan Weil
NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
TWTRTSLAWMT

Stock Market Today - 5/16: Stocks End Mixed, Treasury Yields Rally Amid Recession Concerns

By Martin Baccardax and Rob Lenihan
Elon Musk Jack Dorsey Twitter Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLATWTRSQ

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey's Mutual Admiration Hits a Bump in the Road

By Kirk O’Neil
Warren Buffett Lead
INVESTING
BRK.AOXYCVX

Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

By Ellen Chang
Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING
ARKKTSLA

Has Cathie Wood's ARKK Bottomed? Here's a Look at the Chart.

By Bret Kenwell
Moon Knight Lead JS
INVESTING
DIS

Disney+ Has a Plan to Target Adults (Not Just Families)

By Michael Tedder
GE Says No to Gun Shops
INVESTING
RGRSWBI

Gun Stocks Follow Familiar Pattern After Latest Mass Shooting

By Tony Owusu