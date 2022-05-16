Listen to your favorite music anywhere with Powerbeats Pro that are sweat-resistant and have more than 9 hours of listening time.

If you’re someone who craves an audio experience that truly immerses you in the music, consider the Powerbeats Pro earbuds. These earbuds produce crisp, rich sound that follows the Beats style for audio excellence and they are on sale for $179.95.

These wireless earbuds make life on the go easy, especially if you have an iPhone. The Apple H1 chip offers seamless Bluetooth connectivity and these will fast pair with your Apple devices for an easy connection. Thanks to the ear-hook design, losing an earbud is not a problem since they securely wraps around your ear. You also don’t have to worry about liquid ruining your earbuds because the reinforced outer shell is both sweat and water-resistant.

A full charge gives you 9 hours of listening time and 24 hours of playback with recharges from the case. If you find yourself with a dead earbud, the fast fuel charge feature will give you 1.5 hours of listening time on a 5-minute charge. So feel confident that your these earbuds will get you through your workday or workout. And in terms of audio, you can expect a bold, rich mix that works a number of genres.

Right now you can score Powerbeats Pro in Black, Navy or Ivory for just $179.95 on Amazon.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.