Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Has Products Up to 60% Off

Amazon’s sale on overstock outlet furniture is the perfect place to start your office remodel just in time for spring.

Amazon

Does your home need a spring refresh? With winter is almost over and days getting longer, we’ll be setting our clocks forward in no time. It’s a good time to usher in spring with stylish, functional furniture. Luckily, Amazon has an outlet with overstock furniture at prices as low as $20.

Amazon’s sale on overstock outlet furniture is the perfect place to start your spring remodel. Deals on this industrial-style, super spacious desk and these Mission-style shelves mean you can create a new, professional-looking home office for less.

If you need more storage (and who doesn’t?), this sleek, seven-drawer unit is ready to tidy up your office, kitchen, or kids’ room. It’s also a whopping 35% off, which means you can get organized and still have enough left over for one (or two) of these clean-lined side tables.

BAMEOS Side Table Modern Industrial End Table ($31.99, originally $35.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Side tables have to be one of the most versatile items of furniture. This industrial-style is no exception! It’s open yet sturdy design works beautifully as a nightstand, with plenty of room for a lamp and a book or two. Put one on either side of your sofa and give your friends a place to rest their cocktails during your next post-pandemic party. Add a plant or stylish curio to the lower shelf for a look right out of your favorite design mag.

Sauder North Avenue Desk ($70.50, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Whether you’re working from home—or just need a home for your laptop—this sleek metal desk with a Charter Oak finish will add industrial, edgy style to your space. Two shelves store all your work essentials and a large work area ensures there’s plenty of room for a keyboard, a mouse, and a giant cup of coffee.

Winsome Wood Mission Shelving, Natural ($143.99, originally $173; amazon.com)

Amazon

Is your motto, “so many books, so little time?” Do you have stacks of the latest bestsellers by your bedside? If so, you and this Mission-style beechwood bookcase are a match made in heaven. Four tiers hold lots of books—or collectibles, kitchen tools, or plants—and the shelf folds flat for easy storage and moving.

Winsome Halifax Storage/Organization, 7 Drawer, Black ($130, originally $170.00; amazon.com)

Amazon

Who doesn’t need more storage? Ideal for your home office, kitchen, or craft room, this storage unit has seven (seven!) drawers designed to hold all your papers, odds and ends, art supplies, and more. Cutout handles ensure it’s easy to open yet still looks sleek. Four casters (two locking) make it easy to move if you need a more mobile storage option.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.