OtterBox might be known for its heavy-duty Defender cases, but the accessory-maker also delivers protection with sleeker Commuter and Symmetry cases.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Whether you have an iPhone, a Pixel or a Samsung Galaxy, protecting your phone is likely important to you. And if you’re after increased durability, OtterBox phone cases are some of the strongest options around.

Whether you are looking for something sleeker like the Commuter and Symmetry series or a heavy duty option like the Defender, OtterBox offers a range of cases regardless of your device type. Right now on Amazon, there are a ton of OtterBox case deals available, but ahead we're calling out some of our favorites.

Commuter Series for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($25.60, originally $39.95; amazon.com)

Commuter Series Case for Google Pixel 4a ($19.30, originally $39.95; amazon.com)

Defender Series Case for Galaxy S20 ($29.95, originally $59.95; amazon.com)

Symmetry Clear Series for iPhone 11 ($23.76, originally $34.95; amazon.com)

This Commuter Series case for the Galaxy A11 offers a sleek design that ditches the heavy-duty blocky shapes, and cuts the price by 70% to just $9.80. While it doesn't have a heavy-duty build, it will still keep your phone safe with drop protection from a two-layer design. It consists of inner silicone layer and a hard plastic outer shell.

And over 80% of the reviews are 5-stars, with one calling out how the “...buttons line up well and are easy to push, and overall it’s a great case that seems sturdy and protective.”

You can check out the full OtterBox cases and accessory sale on Amazon here.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.