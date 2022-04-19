Don’t compromise comfort while you work with this ergonomic office chair that’s over 30% off.

Whether you’re working from home, tackling classes, gaming, or just surfing the internet, you’re likely staring at a screen and sitting at a desk for most of the day. However, it could be fruitful to opt for a tailor-made, more comfortable option rather than use an old chair or even one from your kitchen table.

And we found a great option that does just that -- Flash Furniture’s Swivel Office Chair has an ergonomic design and is currently 30% off on Amazon.

The back of the chair is made with a breathable mesh material for comfort and to increase airflow to keep you cool. This chair also features a plush seat and extra support in the lower back to encourage better posture while you work.

You can move the armrests up to give more room around the seat or keep them down to rest your arms comfortably. And you can use the lever on the bottom to adjust the overall height. You can even lock in your adjustment. If you’re planning to use this chair on carpet or hardwood, you should be fine swiveling around thanks to six smooth wheels.

The Flash Furniture Swivel Office Chair is just $139.99 (from $209) for a limited time on Amazon.

