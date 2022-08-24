Skip to main content
Celebrate National Waffle Day with a Mini Waffle Maker for Just $12

Spruce up your breakfast at home with a mini waffle maker that can fit in almost any kitchen.
Spruce up your breakfast at home with a mini waffle maker that can fit in almost any kitchen.

Breakfast can get repetitive, so why not have an affordable mini appliance that, with a little batter, can make breakfast a real hoot. A fresh waffle will likely rival, if not succeed, the taste of cereal, toast, or even a frozen waffle.

Amazon’s daily Gold Box is discounting mini waffle makers from Dash and a deluxe Belgian waffle maker. Oh, and did we mention it’s National Waffle Day?

Dash Mini Maker in Orange Leopard ($11.99, originally $17.99; amazon.com)

Dash Mini Waffle Maker in Orange Leopard
Not only is this model 33% off, but it will spice up your kitchen with a fun leopard design. And like any “Mini Maker” from Dash, the result here will be a four inch waffle. Thanks to its compact size, it can fit even in a tiny spot on the counter and just requires a standard power plug. Dash also includes a recipe guide in the box.

And if leopard isn’t your desired look, you can get a Mini Maker with a simple waffle print or a holiday design for $12.79. Dash also offers a Deluxe version of the Mini Waffle Maker with a cleaning brush and a more advanced non-stick coating. That in red, blue, and graphite is $13.59, down from $16.99.

If you’re hungry or need to feed a big family, the Deluxe No-Drip Belgian Waffle Maker is worth a look. At $31.99, down from $49.99, it’s a bit more expensive but can make up to four waffles at once, along with overflow channels on the side that should make cleanup easier. Plus, you can use those areas of the tray for cooking up some waffle sticks.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

