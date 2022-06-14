Find the perfect position for your laptop with this ergonomic laptop stand that's discounted by nearly 50% on Amazon.

In an increasingly work-from-home world, we’re all starting to feel the effects of spending all day at the keyboard and staring at a screen. So it might be time to consider a laptop stand which lets you work sitting down or standing up. This model from Lifelong will let you do just that and is nearly 50% off at Amazon.

This ergonomic laptop stand has an extending arm that can stretch 13-inches tall and can be set to 20 different angles. Simply sit and adjust the arm to your ideal height and eye level to get the best position for your posture.

It’s also a compact, folding design which gives the stand a small profile on your desk, but also allows you to toss it into a bag or backpack to take to the office or your next trip. The stand itself is also sturdy enough to hold MacBooks as well as Windows laptops up to 17-inches in size. Plus, the top base dissipates heat to cool your computer when the CPU is under stress.

If you’re wondering about real world performance, listen to this 5-star reviewer on Amazon, who calls it, “rock solid… The build quality of this thing far surpasses my expectations. I would give this thing as a Christmas gift.”

And right now you can score this Lifelong Laptop Stand for just $69.99 on (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report.

